Cyclist allegedly in altercation with driver jumps on hood of car as it moves off along East Coast Rd

Car versus cyclist.

Alfie Kwa | June 03, 2023, 07:35 PM

What appeared to be part of an altercation between a cyclist and driver was caught on camera.

A person wearing a bicycle helmet was caught on video jumping on the hood of a car along East Coast Road.

The incident took place right outside Brotzeit German Beer Bar and Restaurant in Katong.

What happened?

Taken from the other side of the road, the 12-second clip showed a person wearing a bicycle helmet standing in front of the car, placing their hands on the hood.

A commenter, who claimed to be present at the scene, revealed that a female cyclist was arguing with the driver for cutting her off while she was making a turn.

When the car inched forward, the cyclist decided to jump on the vehicle.

This didn't seem to stop the driver, as they continue to drive off with the cyclist holding on to the hood of the car.

The video continued to show the car moving off but the woman can no longer be seen. It is uncertain if the woman fell off and onto the road out of sight from camera.

The video cut off without showing whether the car came to a stop to aid the woman or continued driving. It also did not show how the situation was resolved between the two parties.

Top images via Beh Chia Lor/FB. 

