In 2019, there was Cherlss & Keich.

In 2023, there is Chfpibs & Kslth.

How do you pronounce Chfpibs & Kslth

If you are unable to pronounce the brand name in your head (maybe it is pronounced as "seef-peebs & keh-slav"), you're not alone.

And if you find the aesthetics of it looks familiar, you're also not alone.

On Jun. 8, a TikTok user uploaded a video of a Chfpibs & Kslth shop with the caption, "familiar brand in China".

The video panned from left to right, showing a store with a familiar-looking layout, design, and even font.

Patrons who got a cursory glance of the shopfront might get deja vu -- and even notice it shares an uncanny resemblance to Charles & Keith shops.

Many outlets

The TikTok video did not state where the Chfpibs & Kslth outlet was located, but a quick search showed that the brand has a number of outlets in China.

Here are some of the store outlets, to list a few:

Amoy

Taihe Plaza, Shishi City, Fujian province.

Aoshan CC Mall, Wuhan.

BBG, Jiangxi.

Founded by two sisters from Italy

According to BBG's official website, Chfpibs & Kslth originated from Italy.

Here's a translation of the brand story:

Chfpibs & Kslth is a trendy fast fashion brand originating from Italy and tailor-made for Asian women, creating infinite possibilities of shoes and bags. It is co-designed and co-founded by two sisters Chfpibs Ricci and Kslth Ricci. The two sisters were born in the town of Florence, Italy, which is the birthplace of the Renaissance, an ancient city of culture and art. Their families have made a living repairing shoes and handbags for generations, and they are well-known craftsman in the town. The two sisters have worked with shoes and handbags from big and small brands since they were young. Chfpibs and Kslth thought that instead of repairing the shoes and handbags designed by others, it would be better to design and develop them by themselves. Later, they went to Milan, the fashion capital of Italy, and entered the Ars Sutoria School to further study the design and production of shoes and bags. They established a studio while studying and returned to their family after graduation to further develop the Chfpibs & Kslth brand.

The earliest post about Chfpibs & Kslth online can be traced back to 2019.

They do not have an online website and have very little online presence.

Nothing could be found about Chfpibs Ricci or Kslth Ricci via Google search.

Ars Sutoria School exists, though it is spelt as Arsutoria School.

Not affiliated with Charles & Keith

In response to Mothership's queries, Charles & Keith confirmed that Chfpibs & Kslth is not affiliated with it in any way.

Charles & Keith has stores in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Its sister brand, Pedro, opened its first store in Shanghai in 2014.

Top image via @kenpgl/TikTok and via.