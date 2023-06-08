Man, 63, allegedly molested girl, 10, in Choa Chu Kang coffeeshop after inviting her home to see his 'hamster'

A 63-year-old man, said to be working at a coffeeshop in Choa Chu Kang, was arrested on Jun. 5, 2023, after he allegedly molested a 10-year-old girl.

The girl's 46-year-old mother surnamed Zhuang (transliteration), claimed that the man allegedly touched her eldest daughter's breast.

Man worked as cleaner at coffeeshop

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident happened at around 9am on the same day at Block 803 Keat Hong Close's Badaling Coffeeshop.

Zhuang claimed that the man was a cleaner at the coffeeshop.

The mother was working at another nearby coffeeshop when she learnt about the incident from her eldest daughter three hours later at around 12pm.

She told Shin Min that her eldest daughter and younger daughter, nine, were having breakfast at the time of the incident.

Allegedly touched girl's left breast twice

Zhuang's eldest daughter told her the man was pacing around them before sitting at their table.

The eldest daughter said the man then asked for her number and invited her to his home to see his "hamster".

After the girl turned down his invitation, the man allegedly touched her breast.

Zhuang said her eldest daughter pushed the man away, but when the man allegedly tried to molest her again, she immediately grabbed her sister's hand and escaped home.

Mother claimed man pleaded for mercy

Zhuang only learnt what happened hours later when her daughters looked for her to have lunch together at her workplace.

Furious, she rushed to the coffeeshop with her eldest daughter to confront the man.

Zhuang told Shin Min that she called the police for help, and her daughter demonstrated to the officers what the man had done to her.

She also claimed that the man repeatedly begged for mercy after being confronted.

Investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership's query, the police confirmed that a 63-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case of outrage of modesty and said investigations are ongoing.

Zhuang said she highlighted the incident to the media because she hoped other parents would be warned about such behaviour.

She told Shin Min she felt disappointed that people who witnessed the incident did not step in to help her daughters.

She said it was fortunate that her eldest daughter did not appear too traumatised about the incident, but will not let her daughters eat alone again.

