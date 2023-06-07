32 bus services affected in June due to NDP 2023 combined rehearsals

32 bus services that ply the Civic District will be affected over three consecutive Saturdays in June due to the combined rehearsals for National Day Parade (NDP) 2023,

The affected dates are Jun. 10, 17 and 24.

SMRT

Five SMRT bus services will be affected, namely 61, 75, 960, 960e, 961.

These buses will be skipping the following stops during the dates mentioned.

SBS Transit

27 SBS Transit bus services will be affected by road closures during the NDP rehearsals.

These are: 10, 14, 16/16M, 32, 51, 56, 57, 63, 70/70M, 80, 100, 107/107M, 111, 124, 130, 131, 133, 145, 162/162M, 166, 174, 195, 196, 197, 502, 851 and 851e.

They will be travelling on alternative routes and skipping certain bus stops, as shown below:

The bus routes of these services outside the affected areas will remain the same.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys ahead and take the MRT if they need to travel to the affected areas.

Top images via SBS Transit & NDP