Back

NDP 2023 to be held at Padang, catch fireworks at 5 heartland locations

NDP festivities will also be held at the five heartland sites.

Matthias Ang | May 25, 2023, 05:00 PM

Events

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) will be held at the Padang on Aug. 9.

The good news is that apart from the main venue itself, Singaporeans will also be able to view fireworks at five heartland locations.

The five locations are:

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • Bedok Stadium

  • Jurong West Stadium

  • Toa Payoh Stadium

  • Woodlands Stadium

In addition, the State Flag and fighter jets will also be flying through the heartlands on Aug. 9.

NDP festivals in the heartlands

NDP festivals will also be held at these sites on Aug. 5 and 6, with celebrations taking place on both days at Bedok Stadium, Jurong West Stadium, Toa Payoh Stadium, and Woodlands Stadium.

The NDP festival at Our Tampines Hub will only happen on Aug. 6.

The festivities will be called GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festival and will be co-organised with Sport Singapore.

It will feature sports-related activities, carnivals and live performances for more Singaporeans to be able to celebrate NDP 2023 together.

The NDP Exco 2023 added that more details on the aerial flypasts, heartland fireworks and heartland celebrations ticketing application, will be shared subsequently.

Padang celebration to feature Total Defence Parade

With regard to the main Padang celebration, the NDP Exco highlighted that a key feature of the celebration will be the Total Defence Parade.

This will be a unique multi-media segment featuring the six pillars of Total Defence using floats, SAF, SPF and SCDF hardware.

During the Parade and Ceremony segment, the NDP Exco said that Singaporeans can also look forward to an "enhanced" aerial display to commemorate the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s 55th anniversary, as well as the debut appearance of the Digital and Intelligence Service as one of the Guard-of-Honour marching contingents.

As for the Show segment, it will be told across four Acts and three connecting short films, the NDP Exco added.

The aim is to highlight identity, passion and aspirations of Singaporeans by featuring more than a dozen Singaporeans throughout the segment.

New NDP Theme song co-written by Don Richmond and ShiGGa Shay

In addition, a new NDP song composed by Don Richmond and co-written by both Richmond and ShiGGa Shay will also be shown.

Titled “Shine Your Light”, the song is performed by 53A, The Island Voices, lewloh, Olivia Ong, ShiGGa Shay, Iman Fandi, and Lineath.

A preview of the song was put up by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a Facebook post on May 25.

Top photo via NDPeeps/Facebook

Mum of 2 who used to hang out with school friends at NTUC Club facilities now uses it to make new memories with family

Some things don’t change.

May 25, 2023, 06:05 PM

Grab co-founder Tan Hooi Ling announces exit from operational roles & board by end 2023

“With the strong leadership bench we currently have, I believe now is the right time for me to pass on the baton.”

May 25, 2023, 06:03 PM

Alien-like ramen: Taipei restaurant serves 14-legged giant isopod ramen

Why... Just... Why?

May 25, 2023, 05:41 PM

Mother Nature back at it again with iridescent sun & clouds at Seletar

Thank you, sky.

May 25, 2023, 05:40 PM

S'pore should revisit having more naturalised players to improve our national football team: FAS acting president

Singapore has only one naturalised footballer in the past decade.

May 25, 2023, 05:18 PM

Economic 'de-risking' carries risks of its own: Lawrence Wong

Lawrence Wong also spoke of the need for Asia to transition to clean energy sources.

May 25, 2023, 05:00 PM

Motorcyclist, 26, dies after collision involving lorry & bus near Chijmes

A 31-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with police investigations.

May 25, 2023, 04:51 PM

Lawrence Wong focusing his work on cost of living & housing issues, not when he'll succeed PM Lee

Answering a question on Singapore's system, Wong said that it will continually evolve, but it will be determined by Singaporeans and not external parties.

May 25, 2023, 04:28 PM

Judge suggests debate group apologise after member kills himself following sexual misconduct allegations

The judge did not allow the father to claim damages but suggested the association apologise. However, the association declined as "matter of principle".

May 25, 2023, 04:12 PM

S'porean actress Nurul Aini withdraws from Pesta Perdana popularity award after 20 years in industry

She has won the award five times.

May 25, 2023, 03:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.