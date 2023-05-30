Voting in Presidential Election 2023: What you need to know

It’s been six years since our last Presidential Election, and with President Halimah Yacob’s decision to not run for re-election, Singapore can expect its ninth president sometime later this year.

For the benefit of first-time voters and those of us who’ve fallen out of familiarity with the voting process, here’s a useful timeline of what you can expect moving forward.

It is important to note that we will only go to the polls if more than one candidate is successfully nominated. If there is only one nominated candidate, it will be a walkover.

What does the President do?

Before we vote, it’s good to know what we’re voting for.

As the head of state, the president has two important roles – a symbol and unifier of a diverse and multiracial Singapore; and custodian of our nation’s past reserves and the integrity of our public service.

For example, it was with President Halimah’s approval that the government was able to draw on the national reserves and finance many of its Covid-19 policies and assistance schemes.

When will the Presidential Election be held?

President Halimah Yacob’s six-year term expires on Sep. 13 this year.

The law dictates a timeframe within which the Presidential Election must be held.

The earliest it can be held is Jun. 13, three months before President Halimah's term expires on Sep. 13.

If President Halimah vacates the office before her term expires, the Presidential Election must be held within six months from the date she steps down.

What are the key milestones we need to take note of?

If we do get to go to the polls, then this is the timeline that you need to take note of:

Issuance of Writ of Election + announcement of nomination details

↓

Nomination Day

↓

Campaigning period

↓

Cooling-off Day

↓

Polling Day

↓

Vote counting

↓

Singapore gets our next president

Writ of Election & announcement of Nomination Day

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will issue the Writ of Election for the Presidential Election.

Once the Writ of Election is issued, the Elections Department will announce the date, time and place for prospective candidates seeking nomination as candidates.

Before the Writ of Election is issued, check that you are eligible to vote. You can do so here.

If your name has been struck off the Register of Electors for not having voted in a previous election, you may apply via the Elections Department website to restore your name.

You won't be able to restore your name after the Writ of Election is issued.

Nomination Day

This is the day when Singaporeans will find out who will be running in the Presidential Election.

If only one candidate is successfully nominated, the Returning Officer will declare the nominated candidate elected to the office of President.

If more than one candidate is successfully nominated, then Singaporeans will go to the polls to determine who we want as our next president.

Presidential Election candidates have to first fulfil a set of criteria. For example, they have to be at least 45 years old and have resided in Singapore for at least the past 10 years.

Furthermore, 2023’s Presidential Election will be an open election (as opposed to a reserved Presidential Election) which means that anyone from all races as long as they fulfil the criteria.

Campaigning period

Presidential Election nominees can begin campaigning immediately after the conclusion of nomination proceedings on Nomination Day.

Expect posters, interviews, and speeches, and hopefully the announcement of a public holiday for Polling Day.

Similar to the General Election, all campaigning must conclude before the start of Cooling-off Day to give voters time to reflect on issues raised during the election before going to the polls.

You can take this time to read up on the different candidates so that you can make an informed decision on Polling Day.

Polling Day

Polling Day falls on the day after Cooling-off Day.

You will receive your poll card by post at your registered residential address two to three working days after Nomination Day.

Bring along your poll card and NRIC to the polling station stated on your poll card on Polling Day.

Eligible voters can cast their votes between 8am and 8pm on Polling Day.

After polls close, the ballot boxes will be transported to the counting centres.

The Returning Officer will announce the outcome of the poll after the votes are counted.

Vote counting and poll result

When will we know who's our next president? The answer depends, actually.

Let’s not forget the many Singaporeans abroad who may be voting overseas. In the case of overseas voters, their votes will be sent back to Singapore for counting after Polling Day.

However, if the number of overseas voters has no material impact on the election outcome (i.e., the total number of overseas votes is smaller than the difference between the number of local votes polled for the top two candidates), the Returning Office will declare the candidate who receives the highest number of votes to be elected.

Otherwise, the Returning Officer will announce the number of local votes in favour of each candidate and will only declare the election after the overseas votes are counted.

One more thing…

Remember, voting is compulsory: Voting is both a constitutional right and a civic responsibility for Singapore citizens aged 21 years and above who are not disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law.

For more information on the 2023 Presidential elections, feel free to visit the Election Department's website.

All photos from President Halimah's Facebook page.