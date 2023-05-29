President Halimah will not stand for re-election

President Halimah Yacob will not be running for a second term in the upcoming Presidential Election.

The announcement was made by the president on Facebook on May 29.

Halimah: My aim was to create a more caring and compassionate society

In her statement, Halimah said she was aware of the "tremendous responsibilities" of her role when she took office in 2017.

She added that she had tried her best to fulfil them and her aim was to create a "more caring and compassionate society."

The president shared that she was supported by many Singaporeans who shared her belief in this endeavour and that they worked together to strengthen community voices and uplift those in need, particularly the disabled and vulnerable.

Halimah also said that she was very proud that Singaporeans "stood together" during the Covid-19 pandemic to support each other, which has enabled Singapore to transit to its present state.

"Our social cohesion was put to the test, and we passed with flying colours," she added.

Halimah highlighted:

"Many foreign leaders whom I met while representing Singapore internationally to strengthen our bilateral relations, had expressed their respect and admiration for our good system of governance, underpinned by strong social cohesion among our multi-racial and multi-religious society."

The President has "significant" duties

Halimah also expounded on the significance of the presidency, adding that it is the "highest office" in the country, as well as a key institution in Singapore's democracy.

Apart from unifying the country by embodying the country's shared values and aspirations, the President also has "significant" constitutional, ceremonial and community-related duties.

The President also holds the second key to Singapore's reserves and to key appointments in the Public Service, she said.

She added,

"The unifying role of the presidency, working closely together with the government to safeguard Singapore's future, has always been critical to our nation's success, and will be even more important going forward, as we find our way in a troubled and uncertain world."

In thanking Singaporeans, Halimah added that she was grateful to hear the views and concerns of thousands of Singaporeans of all ages and from all walks of life.

"I will forever cherish the fond memories of the people I have met, and the experiences acquired during my term. These will inspire me to continue contributing to our society and nation in other ways for as long as I am able to."

The president also thanked her husband and family for their "unstinting support" throughout her term.

President Halimah's current term is set to conclude on September 13 this year.

Under the law, the Presidential election must be conducted within six months after the office of the President becomes vacant prior to the expiration of the term of office of the incumbent; or not more than three months before the date of expiration of the term of office of the incumbent.

