Thai Supermarket re-opening in Aperia Mall in 1st week of June, has new dining area, food stalls & takeaway kiosks

Following the successful enbloc sale of Golden Mile Complex last August, Thai Supermarket — one of its most famous tenants — will reopen at its new location at Aperia Mall in Kallang.

Opening in June

According to The Straits Times (ST), the new Thai Supermarket will officially open in the first week of June.

The move was previously reported, albeit without any fixed opening date.

From a video posted on its Instagram page, the supermarket appears to have undergone quite a makeover.

In contrast to the somewhat dated exterior of its previous iteration, the new Thai Supermarket boasts a sleek new sign, chic wooden countertops, and a host of new products and services.

New stuff

The new Aperia store will comprise a 6,000 sq ft supermarket and a separate 64-seat dining area, ST reported.

There will also be two stalls, operated by Thai restaurant Folks Collective.

One will serve salads, Thai lunch bowls, and alcoholic drinks, while the other will offer a variety of Thai noodle dishes, snacks, tea, and herbal drinks.

Thai food enthusiasts will also be able to enjoy takeaway food from four food and drink kiosks. Items include Thai-style Yaowarat buns, milk tea and smoothies, and banana fritters.

A nail and hair salon will also be part of the complex, ST reported.

End of an era

Thai Supermarket has been operating in Singapore since 1985, serving authentic products from Thailand, such as Thai snacks, spices and beverages.

After the successful en bloc sale of the Golden Mile Complex, the supermarket announced that it would relocate.

The original store's last day of operation was Apr. 9.

