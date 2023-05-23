Back

'I've nothing to hide': K Shanmugam on renting 31 Ridout Road, says allegations are 'outrageous'

He said a review is ongoing and people should not seek to prejudge.

Fiona Tan | May 23, 2023, 09:23 PM

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam said he "has nothing to hide" about the rental of 31 Ridout Road, a colonial bungalow, calling the allegations "outrageous".

Shanmugam "kept to the rules"

Shanmugam spoke to the media during a doorstop outside the People's Action Party (PAP) branch at Block 107 Yishun Ring Road on May 23, 2023.

He said that questions had been raised about him renting a colonial bungalow, adding that people are entitled to ask questions as they are public properties.

"I know what I did. I kept to the rules. But when questions arise, you know how it works. The government will look into the matter," he said.

Called PM Lee to suggest an independent review

Shanmugam said he called Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong last week while both were overseas on work trips, and suggested an independent review "to look into whether there was any wrongdoing."

He explained that he had asked for an independent review as "serious allegations have been made".

Shanmugam said he is "confident" in how they (referring to himself and the Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan) conducted themselves.

"We need this sort of approach, regardless of who is involved, to make sure the system operates with integrity. We cannot let doubts about the integrity of ministers fester and be left unaddressed."

He added that the facts should be set out and laid out before the Parliament and the people.

He also promised that the "questions will be dealt with" at Parliament in July 2023.

"Let the agencies do their work and report to the Prime Minister. Let the review be done. Let the facts come out, and then I will respond."

However, Shanmugam criticized some of the allegations, such as those that claimed trees at 31 Ridout Road were cut down illegally, work done on a car porch was paid for by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), and that there was a conflict of interest.

"I don’t want to comment much until SM Teo’s review is done. But I will say, speaking from a personal perspective – the allegations are outrageous."

Shanmugam concluded his doorstop by saying that while he had good answers to the questions posed, including the rental of the place, he said that the proper process should be followed.

"There is a review going on, and we should not seek to prejudge."

