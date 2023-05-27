Back

Rebecca Lim's father passes away

Condolences to the family.

Lee Wei Lin | May 27, 2023, 11:43 PM

Events

Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim's father has passed away.

The news was announced by The Lims' Kitchen, which Rebecca and her brother Daniel Lim started in 2021 as a home-based bakery.

In a May 27 Instagram post, the family spoke about how their father inspired The Lim's Kitchen, and how they chose to celebrate his life with his favourite bites at the wake.

They added that the business will be temporarily closed from June 4 to mid-June.

"Thank you for your understanding and love. Your support allows us to carry on and share our creations with the world," they wrote.

In a post shared earlier this month, the family mentioned that their father is bedridden. The post was dedicated to their mother and her unwavering love for them.

Rebecca has also mentioned in an episode of "Dishing With Chris Lee" that she had intended to study medicine in the UK, but decided against it because of her father's health issues.

