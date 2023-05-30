Back

Migrant worker, 42, wins S$18,888 in prize money from 'Squid Game'-themed company event in S'pore

It is equivalent to 1.5 years' worth of salary for him.

Daniel Seow | May 30, 2023, 06:38 PM

Events

A 42-year-old migrant worker in Singapore won S$18,888 in prize money after emerging as the lucky winner of a game organised during his company's annual dinner and dance event on May 27.

The game, called "Go Big or Go Home", was inspired by the popular Korean drama series "Squid Game".

"Squid Game" throwback

According to a press release from the heavy lift and transport company, Pollisum Engineering, the game featured "Squid Game"-themed challenges such as the iconic 'red light-green light' game, sparking intense competition amongst the 210 employees in attendance.

Similar to the cash-filled giant piggy bank strung from the ceiling in the Korean show, the company event had decorations such as an inflatable ball full of specimen Singapore dollars.

Image from Pollisum Engineering.

Some of the attendees were also clad in the signature red jumpsuits from the show.

Their faces were similarly hidden by face masks adorned with circle, triangle or square symbols.

Image from Pollisum Engineering.

The winner

Selvam Arumugam, who works as a heavy lift vehicle operator in the company, successfully won all the mini-games in the competition.

He was declared the winner, and took home a bouquet of cash notes amounting to S$18,888, which was equivalent to 1.5 years' worth of his salary.

Arumugam's emotional reaction to winning the prize was captured in a TikTok video posted by the event's emcee:

@emceebotakkai*edit* 1+ years of salary and not 2! 👍 Imagine winning $18,888 at your company's dnd! one of the biggest i ever given out and to a very deserving and sensible man who ask his boss to safekeep his money. love it!! Congrats to Pollisum Group for giving out more than 100k in cash to all employees with everyone walking home with at least $188.♬ original sound - emceebotakkai

In the video, Arumugam can be seen falling to his knees and bowing with his head to the ground as the prize money is announced.

He later clasps his hands together in front of his mouth, as if overwhelmed with emotion, when the prize is presented to him.

Image from Pollisum Engineering.

Plans to invest in his family's future

Arumugam, who hails from Tamil Nadu, India, plans to use the prize money to help his family.

He plans to purchase land back home and build a house for his loved ones.

Pollisum Engineering stated that it was "his lifelong dream" to provide a safe and secure home for them.

Originally from an "impoverished village", Arumugam came to Singapore in hopes of supporting his wife and three young children back home.

However, Arumugan now has a total of 17 family members who are financially dependent on him, after both of his older brothers passed away, leaving behind their wives and children.

Company praised worker's dedication and positive impact

A spokesperson from Pollisum Engineering praised Arumugam's dedication and unwavering spirit, and highlighted that he had left a positive impact in his workplace and community.

Apart from the grand prize, S$100,000 in prizes was distributed during the event.

According to the caption of the event emcee's TikTok video, every worker walked home with at least S$188 in prize money.

The heavy lift and transport company, which was founded in 1984, also reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for all its staff.

Top photo from Pollisum Engineering. 

