Korean Air’s Blackpink-themed plane lands at S’pore Changi Airport

Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane.

Yen Zhi Yi | May 24, 2023, 03:30 PM

So much has happened since K-pop girl group Blackpink's concert in Singapore on May 13 and 14.

But that’s not all.

Just yesterday (May 23), Korean Air’s Blackpink-themed B777-300 landed at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

The signature blue plane, featuring a livery of the four Blackpink members, can be seen parked at the runway, with Changi Airport’s control tower peeking out in the distance.

If you’re lucky enough, you might be able to catch a glimpse of the plane or even enjoy a flight on it.

Passengers can expect an inflight welcome video by Blackpink, and their songs will also be available on Korean Air’s inflight entertainment.

South Korea’s bid for World Expo 2030

The Blackpink-themed plane was unveiled in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, according to a statement by the airline on May 3.

In March 2023, Korean Air signed a partnership agreement with Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment, and became the official airline sponsor of the group’s world tour.

The plane began its journey on May 4, flying from Seoul to Paris. It will continue to make stops in multiple destinations served by Korean Air’s 777-300ER fleet, such as Singapore.

Top image via Facebook/Changi Airport

