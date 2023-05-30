Jack Neo’s 'The King Of Musang King' makes S$1.85 million, is S’pore’s top grossing Asian film as of May 2023

Jack Neo’s Chinese New Year (CNY) movie "The King of Musang King" has topped the Singapore's box office once again.

Top grossing Asian film in first half of 2023

The film, with a story centred around a durian farmer, is the highest grossing Asian film in Singapore in the first half of 2023, Shin Min Daily News reported.

It has grossed over S$1.85 million at the box office as of May 2023.

"The King of Musang King" opened in cinemas on Jan. 21.

It stars Neo himself, Yeo Yann Yann, Mark Lee, Henry Thia, Glenn Yong, and Angeline Teoh.

The film topped the Singapore box office over the CNY weekend, making S$807,000 in four days, according to mm2 Entertainment.

Other films

Following behind "The King of Musang King" was Japanese animated fantasy adventure film “Suzume”, which is still screening in theatres.

In third and fourth place were “The Wandering Earth 2” and “Sakra”, starring Andy Lau and Donnie Yen respectively.

It was also said that Japanese animated sports film “The First Slam Dunk” could have made it into the list, but was unranked as its film company declined to reveal the movie’s sales figures.

Two other Singaporean films, both also starring Mark Lee, have also made the list. They are "Geylang” and "What! The Heist".

According to Shin Min, here is the full list for reference:

The King of Musang King (S$1.85 million) Suzume (S$1.5 million) The Wandering Earth 2 (S$992,000) Sakra (S$955,500) Ride On (S$777,000) Marry My Dead Body (S$536,000) Someday or One Day (S$533,000) What! The Heist (S$464,000) Geylang (S$357,000) Home For Rent (not stated in article)

Top images via Golden Village and Jack Neo's Facebook