Man, 35, drives brother's Mercedes after drinks, speeds & kills Gojek driver, 59, injures 5 others in Tampines

A Singaporean man thought it was a good idea to drive his brother's red Mercedes home after they both had drinks together at his office.

He lost control of the car while trying to negotiate a turn at high speed, crashing into multiple vehicles and resulting in the death of a 59-year-old Gojek driver.

Jeremiah Ng En You, 35, was charged in court and pleaded guilty on May 30, 2023, to charges of drink driving and dangerous driving, resulting in the driver's death.

Drove at speed as high as 169km/h

According to court documents, the accident occurred along Tampines Avenue 1 at around 11:10pm on Dec. 23, 2021.

Ng was driving the red Mercedes.

His brother, who is the same age, was in the front passenger seat.

Ng was driving between 157kmh to 169kmh, more than two times the 60km/h speed limit along Tampines Avenue 1.

When approaching the junction, he slowed to between 146kmh and 156kmh and then to 122kmh and 130kmh.

He was trying to turn left from Tampines Avenue 1 onto Tampines Avenue 10 when he lost control of the Mercedes, travelling between 92kmh and 108kmh.

Collided into white car

The Mercedes smashed through the centre divider along Tampines Ave 10 and collided with a stationary white car on its driver's side.

A 59-year-old male Gojek driver, Kenn Wong Mun Soon, was ferrying two passengers in the white car at the time.

The impact of the collision shifted the white car, causing it to knock into other vehicles.

A 25-year-old male motorcyclist, who was travelling between the white car and another car, was sandwiched between both cars.

Gojek driver died, 5 others injured

The Gojek driver and four others, aged 22 to 38, were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

A 42-year-old male taxi driver sought medical treatment at a private clinic.

Wong, who was found unconscious and flatlining, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead on Dec. 24, 2021.

The other victims suffered injuries to varying degrees, from abrasions and lacerations to fractures and traumatic brain injury.

Failed two breathalyser tests

Court documents stated that the traffic flow was heavy, the road surface was dry, and the weather was clear at the time of the incident on Dec. 23, 2021.

Traffic police who attended to the incident noted that Ng "smelled strongly of alcohol", court documents stated.

Ng admitted to the police that he was having dinner and drinks with his brother and friends in his office, where he drank four cans of beer.

He was planning to drive him and his brother to their residence, which was approximately 10km away from their office when the incident occurred.

Ng was arrested and taken to Traffic Police Headquarters (TPHQ) after he failed a breathalyser test at the scene.

At the TPHQ, a breath evidential analyser test administered at 1:32am on Dec. 24, 2021, revealed that Ng had 42 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

This exceeded the legal limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Pleaded guilty

Other than pleading guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving causing death, Ng agreed to have three other charges of dangerous driving for consideration during sentencing.

According to court documents, he was handed five charges, one for drink driving and four for dangerous driving, causing Wong's death, grievous hurt to one person, hurt to four others and resulting in a collision with a car, respectively.

Ng pleaded guilty to two charges – drink driving and dangerous driving resulting in Wong's death.

If convicted of drink driving, first-offenders can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000, or both. They can also be banned from driving for at least two years.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years, fined between S$5,000 and S$20,000 and banned from driving for at least five years.

If convicted of dangerous driving causing death, first-time offenders can be jailed between two and eight years and disqualified from driving for at least ten years.

Facing three lawsuits

Separately, Ng is being sued by Wong's sister and two other victims – Ng Zi Yuan Darren, now 25, a passenger in Wong's car, and Muhammad Fariz Sa’adon, now 42, who was in one of the affected vehicles.

Ng was released on a S$15,000 bail with his sentencing scheduled on Jul. 7, 2023.

Top image from screenshot from Roads.sg/Facebook video