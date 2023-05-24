Jacky Cheung to hold 6 concerts in Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 11-13 & 18-20

If you didn’t manage to get tickets for Jacky Cheung’s shows in Singapore, fret not.

The singer will be performing six shows in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in August 2023 as part of his "Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour”.

The shows will be held over two consecutive weekends at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil — Aug. 11 to 13, followed by Aug. 18 to 20.

Tickets for all six dates will go on sale on May 26 at 10am.

Cheung's nine shows in Singapore — which will be held on Jul. 14 to 16, 21 to 23, and 28 to 30 — were sold out within hours earlier in the month.

Ticketing details

Tickets are priced from S$114 (RM388) to S$350 (RM1,188), excluding booking fees.

They will go on sale to the public on May 26, 10am onwards via:

Online: Book My Show

Hotline: +603-9212 4202

