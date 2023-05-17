Bus service 405 in S'pore runs 7 days a year only & goes to Old Choa Chu Kang Road End

There is a bus service in Singapore that is available for public commute seven days a year.

Bus service 405, which goes from Boon Lay Interchange to Choa Chu Kang and Lim Chu Kang, takes commuters to cemeteries and columbariums.

Details about the service that runs so infrequently were shared with the public on May 13 as part of the Singapore HeritageFest for pre-registered members of the public to ride on and in conjunction with SBS Transit’s 50th anniversary.

The seven days the bus operates are Qing Ming, Good Friday, the first day of Ramadan, Hari Raya Puasa, Hari Raya Haji, Deepavali, and All Souls' Day.

The public can take this bus if they want to go to the resting place of loved ones to pay their respects to them during these occasions.

Little-known stipulations

According to 8world News, as the bus passes through remote roads in the outskirts of Singapore, the bus operator has stipulated that only young male bus captains can drive the bus for safety reasons.

The bus is only allowed to operate during the day.

The first bus departs from Boon Lay Bus Interchange at 7am and the last bus leaves at 5pm.

The bus goes from Jurong West to Jalan Bahar to Old Choa Chu Kang Road to Lim Chu Kang Road, where the cemeteries are located, before making a detour back.

The bus brings commuters to Jalan Bahar Power Station, Civil Defence Academy, as well as the Nirvana Memorial Garden.

Some bus stops on the route appear to have been built just for service 405.

Except for that bus, there are no other bus routes listed at the bus stops.

As a result of the destinations the bus service travels to, the bus is also known as the "worship bus".

The captain will take a test drive to familiarise himself with the route after he is informed of the driving task, 8world News also reported.

