KTM train frequency between Woodlands & JB increased to 36 times a day

The KTM train running between Woodlands and Johor Bahru will increase its frequency from 31 to 36 train trips a day.

Details to be worked out

The announcement was made at the 16th meeting of the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) on Jul. 14.

A key item that was on the agenda was strengthening infrastructure and cross-border connectivity between Singapore and Johor.

The committee's transportation links work group has agreed in principle to increase the frequency of the train, according to a joint press statement.

Both countries will have to work out further details before the new schedule commences.

The popular train service, also known as KTM Tebrau Shuttle, takes five minutes from end to end.

It costs RM5 (S$1.50) from Johor Bahru to Singapore and S$5 from Woodlands to Johor Bahru.

New ferry service between Johor and Singapore

An additional ferry service between Johor and Singapore, specifically between Puteri Harbour and Tuas, is under consideration.

Two new ferry services were launched in the past year:

Singapore and Desaru in July 2022

Singapore and Tanjung Pengelih in December 2022

The statement noted that both ferry services have been well-received by travellers.

For the potential new service, commercial operators in both countries will be starting discussions to assess its commercial viability.

At the meeting, it was also announced that Singapore and Malaysia in talks to set up a Johor-Singapore special economic zone.

This would strengthen economic connectivity, and build on the "strong growth of Johor and significant investments in the region by Singapore", said the statement.

Top image via Wikimedia.