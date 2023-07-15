Back

Staff at K-pop festival in Osaka, Japan dies after getting hit by water shot at 120kmh from water jet

He suffered from a brain contusion.

Zi Shan Kow | July 15, 2023, 11:04 AM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A global music festival set for Jul. 15 and 16 in Osaka has been cancelled after a fatal accident involving a a staff member on Jul. 14.

Hit by water jet

A 40-year-old man working at the set of Waterbomb music festival died after he was hit with a water jet during a morning rehearsal on Jul. 14.

He was found unconscious next to a water jet and pronounced dead at the hospital approximately one hour after suffering a head injury, according to NHK News.

The machine was operating around that time, and another employee witnessed the male staff member looking into the cylinder that sprayed water, said the police.

It was reported that he suffered from a brain contusion.

The water jet is located at the bottom of the stage and is designed to rain water down onto the audience.

The speed of the jetted water is 120kmh.

The police is investigating the incident on the suspicion of professional negligence causing death, reported NTV News.

Event cancelled

Waterbomb is a global music festival that will be making more stops in cities in Korea and Japan.

It is known for its water fights and water cannons that drench both the artists and the audience during performances.

Part of the lineup included big stars such as 2PM's Nichkhun and Jun. K, Mamamoo+, Got7's Yugyeom and Big Bang's Daesung.

Waterbomb Japan announced the cancellation of the event in a tweet at 1pm on Jul. 14.

It shared that an accident occurred during the construction of the venue, adding that the event will be cancelled given the serious nature of the accident.

The organisers apologised for the inconvenience and said it will take measures to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Tickets for the Osaka event will fully refunded, the statement added.

No announcements have been made for the festival in Tokyo and Nagoya, which set for the next two weekends.

Top images via Waterbomb and NHK News.

Firsthand from Queenstown: 42-year-old sells 'S'pore's most expensive ice cream' from HDB flat

Not your average ice cream man.

July 15, 2023, 10:56 AM

S'porean Shanti Pereira breaks national record again with 100m gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Sweet.

July 15, 2023, 10:48 AM

S’pore online store launches S$35 ‘Populist’ t-shirt

Looks familiar.

July 15, 2023, 07:49 AM

No solution in Myanmar without Aung San Suu Kyi's participation: Vivian Balakrishnan at Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting

The Five-Point Consensus remains salient.

July 15, 2023, 04:11 AM

S'pore Grab driver shares he makes S$2,500-S$3,300 per week, or about S$11,200 a month

12 hours on the road per day.

July 15, 2023, 03:58 AM

KTM train frequency between Woodlands & JB increased to 36 times a day

Might potentially have a new ferry service between Puteri Harbour and Tuas too.

July 15, 2023, 02:29 AM

S Iswaran arrested on same day as Ong Beng Seng, both released on bail: CPIB

Ong's request to travel was assessed and acceded to by CPIB. His bail quantum was also increased to S$100,000.

July 14, 2023, 09:47 PM

WP expresses disappointment at Tan Chuan-Jin's 'audible outburst' to MP Jamus Lim in hot mic incident

WP said that Tan had an "audible outburst" that was directed towards Lim.

July 14, 2023, 07:02 PM

Hebe Tien, A-Lin, Kelly Yu & more to perform at S'pore Mandopop festival from Oct. 28-29, 2023

Tickets start from S$158 for one-day passes.

July 14, 2023, 06:39 PM

NTUC launches new membership for youths 18 to 25 at S$36 a year to help kickstart their careers

Youths who sign up for the membership can enjoy mentorship and help with career and mental well-being.

July 14, 2023, 06:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.