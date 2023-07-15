Staff at K-pop festival in Osaka, Japan dies after getting hit by water shot at 120kmh from water jet

A global music festival set for Jul. 15 and 16 in Osaka has been cancelled after a fatal accident involving a a staff member on Jul. 14.

Hit by water jet

A 40-year-old man working at the set of Waterbomb music festival died after he was hit with a water jet during a morning rehearsal on Jul. 14.

He was found unconscious next to a water jet and pronounced dead at the hospital approximately one hour after suffering a head injury, according to NHK News.

The machine was operating around that time, and another employee witnessed the male staff member looking into the cylinder that sprayed water, said the police.

It was reported that he suffered from a brain contusion.

The water jet is located at the bottom of the stage and is designed to rain water down onto the audience.

The speed of the jetted water is 120kmh.

The police is investigating the incident on the suspicion of professional negligence causing death, reported NTV News.

Event cancelled

Waterbomb is a global music festival that will be making more stops in cities in Korea and Japan.

It is known for its water fights and water cannons that drench both the artists and the audience during performances.

Part of the lineup included big stars such as 2PM's Nichkhun and Jun. K, Mamamoo+, Got7's Yugyeom and Big Bang's Daesung.

Waterbomb Japan announced the cancellation of the event in a tweet at 1pm on Jul. 14.

It shared that an accident occurred during the construction of the venue, adding that the event will be cancelled given the serious nature of the accident.

The organisers apologised for the inconvenience and said it will take measures to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Tickets for the Osaka event will fully refunded, the statement added.

No announcements have been made for the festival in Tokyo and Nagoya, which set for the next two weekends.

Top images via Waterbomb and NHK News.