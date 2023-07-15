Back

S'porean Shanti Pereira breaks national record again with 100m gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Sweet.

Belmont Lay | July 15, 2023, 10:48 AM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Singaporean Shanti Pereira smashed the national women's 100m record for the sixth time since March on July 14 with a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships.

The 26-year-old clocked 11.20 seconds in Bangkok, making it the fastest time recorded by an Asian sprinter in 2023 so far.

She beat Iran's Farzaneh Fasihi (11.39s) and China's Ge Manqi (11.40s) at the Suphachalasai National Stadium.

Shanti notched a 11.50s time in Round 1 on Thursday to go to the semi-final on Friday afternoon, where she then clocked 11.30s.

Shanti's previous 100m record of 11.26s was just set at a meet in Germany in May.

The previous fastest time of 11.24s was set in June by China's Wei Yongli.

End of medal drought

The Asian Athletics Championships gold medal win put an end to Singapore's 16-year medal drought at the regional meet.

Pole vaulter Rachel Yang's 2007 silver medal was the last medal won by a Singapore athlete.

Streak

Shanti has her sights on the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou in September.

Her record-breaking runs started in March when she broke the national 100m record at the New Zealand Track and Field Championships.

She has since gone faster, beating her time six times, from 11.48sec to 11.20sec.

She then broke the 100m and 200m national records in a single weekend in Brisbane, before the SEA Games in Cambodia.

She won both the 100m and 200m golds, breaking the national and SEA Games record for the 200m race.

She has also rewritten the 200m national mark thrice in 2023 alone.

Her 22.69s time at the SEA Games 200m event in Cambodia was also a meet record.

Top photo via Singapore Athletics Instagram

S’pore online store launches S$35 ‘Populist’ t-shirt

Looks familiar.

July 15, 2023, 07:49 AM

No solution in Myanmar without Aung San Suu Kyi's participation: Vivian Balakrishnan at Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting

The Five-Point Consensus remains salient.

July 15, 2023, 04:11 AM

S'pore Grab driver shares he makes S$2,500-S$3,300 per week, or about S$11,200 a month

12 hours on the road per day.

July 15, 2023, 03:58 AM

KTM train frequency between Woodlands & JB increased to 36 times a day

Might potentially have a new ferry service between Puteri Harbour and Tuas too.

July 15, 2023, 02:29 AM

S Iswaran arrested on same day as Ong Beng Seng, both released on bail: CPIB

Ong's request to travel was assessed and acceded to by CPIB. His bail quantum was also increased to S$100,000.

July 14, 2023, 09:47 PM

WP expresses disappointment at Tan Chuan-Jin's 'audible outburst' to MP Jamus Lim in hot mic incident

WP said that Tan had an "audible outburst" that was directed towards Lim.

July 14, 2023, 07:02 PM

Hebe Tien, A-Lin, Kelly Yu & more to perform at S'pore Mandopop festival from Oct. 28-29, 2023

Tickets start from S$158 for one-day passes.

July 14, 2023, 06:39 PM

NTUC launches new membership for youths 18 to 25 at S$36 a year to help kickstart their careers

Youths who sign up for the membership can enjoy mentorship and help with career and mental well-being.

July 14, 2023, 06:20 PM

PSP NCMPs file debate motion on an 'independent & impartial Speaker' after Tan Chuan-Jin's hot mic comment

PSP said the comment Tan Chuan-Jin made was a "serious matter".

July 14, 2023, 06:14 PM

Italians outraged after judge clears caretaker of groping student as it lasted 'under 10 seconds'

The judge ruled that the caretaker had only groped the female student briefly, which did not constitute an offence.

July 14, 2023, 06:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.