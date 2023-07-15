New Taiwanese pastry shop in Bugis Junction giving away 600 cream puffs from Jul. 15-17, 2023

A new bakery just opened at Bugis Junction on Saturday, Jul. 14.

Shinfuni is an artisanal bakery that specialises in modern Taiwanese pastries.

Here's a look at some of their offerings:

Shinfuni Signature Hokkaido Cream Apple Pie (S$3.80)

Chocolate Crispy Cream Puff (S$2.40)

Golden Horn Croissant (S$2.20)

French Brulee Bun (S$2.60)

Giving away cream puf

As part of its grand opening, the bakery is giving away 200 Chocolate Crispy Cream Puffs per day from Jul. 15 to 17.

To redeem a free puff, one will have to go up to a staff and say "你的微笑, 我的幸福" (ni de wei xiao, wo de xing fu) and do a finger heart:

Shinfuni

Bugis Junction 200 Victoria Street #B1-K04 Singapore 188021

Opening hours: 10am to 9:30pm, daily

Top image by Lee Wei Lin and Shinfuni.