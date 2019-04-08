Avengers: Endgame is barely a week old and has already earned the equivalent of a small country’s GDP.

According to CNBC, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) hauled in a staggering US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) in just five days, including global takings.

I’ve contributed to this total myself, having watched the movie six times in theatres. I regret nothing.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

“I am Iron Man”

The MCU began in 2008, when Robert Downey Jr. starred in a little film called Iron Man.

Endgame hit theatres 11 years later. That’s about a third of my life.

When I was a kid reading comic books, I would have never believed someone telling me that I could see the Infinity Saga perfectly casted, adapted, and brought to the silver screen.

First

This was probably the best experience. I watched it with my colleagues.

It was really difficult to avoid spoilers in the lead-up to the Endgame. I even went to the extent of muting the words “Avengers”, “Endgame” and “Thanos” on Twitter, and staying off Facebook.

The temptation to indulge in speculation on sites like Reddit was also strong. But the hardest choices require the strongest wills.

At the end of my first three hours, I staggered outside the theatre, mind-blown and misty-eyed.

For the fans

One of the best things about Endgame was how casual viewers could watch it and feel satisfied. It’s remarkably self-contained, and you only really needed to watch Infinity War to understand what’s going on.

But as someone who’s invested 11 years in this saga, the multiple references to past films were incredibly rewarding.

Lines like “Hail Hydra”, “On your left”, “Red in my ledger” and “Cheeseburgers” will now take on additional meaning whenever I watch the older films.

Review: 10/10 will watch again, maybe another two times?

Second

This was with another group of friends. Of course, I didn’t spoil anyone.

But it was fun to glance over at them at the awesome moments, to see their wide-eyed reactions as Captain America finally wielded Mjolnir.

Review: 9/10, still fun, but I knew what was coming.

Third, fourth and fifth

I had nothing better to do and didn’t care where my seat was in the theatre. I might need a hobby.

Review: 8/10, 7/10, 6/10. I still couldn’t get good seats, it seemed like every theatre in Singapore was booked solid.

Also, snarky teenagers making loud comments during movies should be outlawed.

Sixth

Before all this began, I resolved to watch Endgame six times in honour of the six original Avengers.

But I decided watched it in IMAX 3D, to better appreciate scenes like Captain Marvel’s triumphant return, or Tony snapping his fingers.

Review: 11/10, the combination of the big screen and knowing I would never see this group of actors together again.

This is the Star Wars of my generation. A cultural zeitgeist that crosses borders and languages, uniting people from all backgrounds.

I love it three thousand.

