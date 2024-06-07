Back

Driver, 42, involved in fatal Tampines accident, hires lawyers to represent him

The case will be heard again in July.

Belmont Lay | June 07, 2024, 03:18 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The man involved in the fatal Tampines accident in late-April 2024 has hired legal representation from Regent Law LLC, according to 8world, citing records on the court website.

Singaporean Muhammad Syafie Bin Ismail, 42, was previously arrested after he was discharged from the hospital on Apr. 24.

He was charged with dangerous driving causing death on Apr. 25.

He is allegedly the Saab driver involved in the Tampines six-vehicle crash on Apr. 22, 2024, which resulted in the deaths of a teenage girl, 17, and a woman, 57.

Syafie's driving licence was suspended after the incident.

Pre-trial conference adjourned to July

A pre-trial conference on his case was scheduled for Jun. 7.

However, 8world reported that as a laboratory report from the Health and Sciences Authority was still pending, the pre-trial conference was adjourned to July.

Facing 4 charges

He is facing four charges in total, including dangerous driving causing hurt, reckless driving, and failing to stop after an accident.

His two charges for dangerous driving are related to the six-vehicle accident that killed two people.

The other two charges are related to the overtaking incident involving a white Mercedes.

He previously arrived at the State Courts wearing a cap, sunglasses and mask, with his right arm in a sling.

Background

When Syafie first appeared in court on Apr. 25, the prosecuting officer requested for him to wear an electronic tag.

This was to allow the authorities to monitor him.

It was argued in court then that he failed to stop after hitting another car, which showed poor conduct and an element of flight risk, the prosecuting officer had said.

Syafie responded at that time: "I don’t think it’s necessary to put e-tag because all my document and passport been seized by police and I’m already on bail and I’m already present today."

He added that the matter was up to the court to decide, which then required him to be e-tagged.

At that time, the prosecution had sought an adjournment of four weeks for further investigations to be completed.

Syafie is out on S$30,000 bail, and is not allowed to contact prosecution witnesses.

The offence of dangerous driving causing death carries an imprisonment term of not less than two years and not more than eight years; and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of dangerous driving causing hurt carries a fine of up to S$10,000, jail for up to two years, or both; and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of reckless driving carries a fine of up to S$5,000, jail for up to 12 months, or both.

The offence of failing to stop after an accident carries a fine of up to S$1,000, jail for up to three months; or both.

Top photos via Mothership & Telegram

6 Vietnamese women & 7 S'porean men, aged 22-32, arrested for suspected sham marriages: ICA

The arrests are the outcome of investigations by ICA into a suspected syndicate arranging sham marriages.

June 07, 2024, 03:33 PM

Pioneer Generation to get up to S$1,100 in MediSave top-ups in Jul. 2024

To prevent scams, no messages on the packages will be sent via WhatsApp or other such messaging platforms.

June 07, 2024, 03:02 PM

S'pore man spends 6 months planning proposal disguised as Japan photo exhibition in Dhoby Ghaut

Effort.

June 07, 2024, 02:00 PM

Motorcyclist thrown onto road after car rams into bike & lorry from behind along PIE

A person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be conveyed to the hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

June 07, 2024, 01:24 PM

Yuntai Waterfall in Henan, tallest in China, 'enhanced' by a pipe

Surprise.

June 07, 2024, 12:50 PM

Japan to erect 1.8m fence at bridge with view of Mount Fuji after tourists climb into traffic for photos

This is why we can't have nice things.

June 07, 2024, 12:45 PM

Man carrying more than S$75,166 worth of undeclared currencies arrested at Changi Airport T1

Cash me outside.

June 07, 2024, 11:55 AM

SFA recalls more batches of China walnut products with artificial sweetener over permitted levels

A previous recall by SFA was announced on May 24.

June 07, 2024, 11:36 AM

3 S’poreans killed in NZ in 2023: Driver, 24, likely awake 12 hours or more when van crashed

It was highly likely that the trio would have survived had the van not caught fire.

June 07, 2024, 11:14 AM

Chinese woman, 33, pretends to be Hong Kong student, 22, to earn S$37,000 from man, gets 6 months jail in S'pore

She was found in possession of a false Hong Kong passport.

June 06, 2024, 07:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.