Driver, 42, involved in fatal Tampines accident, hires lawyers to represent him

The man involved in the fatal Tampines accident in late-April 2024 has hired legal representation from Regent Law LLC, according to 8world, citing records on the court website.

Singaporean Muhammad Syafie Bin Ismail, 42, was previously arrested after he was discharged from the hospital on Apr. 24.

He was charged with dangerous driving causing death on Apr. 25.

He is allegedly the Saab driver involved in the Tampines six-vehicle crash on Apr. 22, 2024, which resulted in the deaths of a teenage girl, 17, and a woman, 57.

Syafie's driving licence was suspended after the incident.

Pre-trial conference adjourned to July

A pre-trial conference on his case was scheduled for Jun. 7.

However, 8world reported that as a laboratory report from the Health and Sciences Authority was still pending, the pre-trial conference was adjourned to July.

Facing 4 charges

He is facing four charges in total, including dangerous driving causing hurt, reckless driving, and failing to stop after an accident.

His two charges for dangerous driving are related to the six-vehicle accident that killed two people.

The other two charges are related to the overtaking incident involving a white Mercedes.

He previously arrived at the State Courts wearing a cap, sunglasses and mask, with his right arm in a sling.

Background

When Syafie first appeared in court on Apr. 25, the prosecuting officer requested for him to wear an electronic tag.

This was to allow the authorities to monitor him.

It was argued in court then that he failed to stop after hitting another car, which showed poor conduct and an element of flight risk, the prosecuting officer had said.

Syafie responded at that time: "I don’t think it’s necessary to put e-tag because all my document and passport been seized by police and I’m already on bail and I’m already present today."

He added that the matter was up to the court to decide, which then required him to be e-tagged.

At that time, the prosecution had sought an adjournment of four weeks for further investigations to be completed.

Syafie is out on S$30,000 bail, and is not allowed to contact prosecution witnesses.

The offence of dangerous driving causing death carries an imprisonment term of not less than two years and not more than eight years; and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of dangerous driving causing hurt carries a fine of up to S$10,000, jail for up to two years, or both; and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of reckless driving carries a fine of up to S$5,000, jail for up to 12 months, or both.

The offence of failing to stop after an accident carries a fine of up to S$1,000, jail for up to three months; or both.

