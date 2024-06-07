Man carrying more than S$75,166 worth of undeclared currencies arrested at Changi Airport T1

A man was arrested at Changi Airport Terminal 1 after he was found to have on him undeclared currencies worth more than S$75,166 in value.

According to a Facebook post by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), officers profiled a traveller for routine checks

He was found to have the undeclared currencies on him.

The case was subsequently referred to the Singapore Police Force for further investigation.

As part of efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, travellers are required by law to submit a full and accurate report declaration if they are entering or leaving Singapore carrying a total value of physical currency and bearer negotiable instruments (CBNI) exceeding S$20,000 (or its equivalent in foreign currency).

They can do so electronically via ICA's website up to 72 hours before arrival into or departure from Singapore.

Under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992, one can face a fine of up to S$50,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both and a confiscation of the CBNI if a full and accurate report is not submitted.

Top photo via ICA