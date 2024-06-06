Tower Transit bus hits trailer load in Rochor, 5 people aged 39-93 injured

A double-decker Tower Transit bus nearly toppled over after it hit a heavy metal load on the back of a low bed trailer at the junction of Jalan Besar and Ophir Road on Jun. 6.

A video sent by a Mothership reader showed dashcam footage of the accident.

The low bed trailer was turning left onto Ophir Road, when its load, which appeared to have jutted out, caught the side of a Tower Transit bus that was travelling straight along Jalan Besar Road.

The bus sustained damage to its front windscreen and side.

A metal piece could be seen embedded in the bus's side.

In another video sent by a Mothership reader, several of the bus's passengers appeared injured.

An elderly man could be seen with bandages around his head, while another person assessed him for other injuries.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 1:45pm.

Five people were conveyed to Raffles Hospital, including four bus passengers, aged between 39 to 93, and one 54-year-old male pedestrian.

In response to Mothership's queries, Tower Transit issued the following statement:

"An accident involving bus service 857 and a flatbed trailer carrying rebars occurred at the junction of Jalan Besar and Ophir Road at about 1:45pm. Four passengers and a pedestrian were conveyed to the hospital and we are following up with them and their families to provide assistance. Passengers who sought out-patient medical treatment on their own are invited to contact us. We wish all the injured parties a speedy recovery."

Top photo via Mothership reader