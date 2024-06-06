Back

Tower Transit bus hits trailer load in Rochor, 5 people aged 39-93 injured

Five people were conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

Ruth Chai | June 06, 2024, 06:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A double-decker Tower Transit bus nearly toppled over after it hit a heavy metal load on the back of a low bed trailer at the junction of Jalan Besar and Ophir Road on Jun. 6.

A video sent by a Mothership reader showed dashcam footage of the accident.

The low bed trailer was turning left onto Ophir Road, when its load, which appeared to have jutted out, caught the side of a Tower Transit bus that was travelling straight along Jalan Besar Road.

Photo via Mothership reader

The bus sustained damage to its front windscreen and side.

A metal piece could be seen embedded in the bus's side.

Photo via Mothership reader

In another video sent by a Mothership reader, several of the bus's passengers appeared injured.

Video via Mothership reader

An elderly man could be seen with bandages around his head, while another person assessed him for other injuries.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 1:45pm.

Five people were conveyed to Raffles Hospital, including four bus passengers, aged between 39 to 93, and one 54-year-old male pedestrian.

In response to Mothership's queries, Tower Transit issued the following statement:

"An accident involving bus service 857 and a flatbed trailer carrying rebars occurred at the junction of Jalan Besar and Ophir Road at about 1:45pm. Four passengers and a pedestrian were conveyed to the hospital and we are following up with them and their families to provide assistance. Passengers who sought out-patient medical treatment on their own are invited to contact us. We wish all the injured parties a speedy recovery."

Top photo via Mothership reader

Motorcyclist thrown onto road after car rams into bike & lorry from behind along PIE

A person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be conveyed to the hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

June 07, 2024, 01:24 PM

Yuntai Waterfall in Henan, tallest in China, 'enhanced' by a pipe

Surprise.

June 07, 2024, 12:50 PM

Japan to erect 1.8m fence at bridge with view of Mount Fuji after tourists climb into traffic for photos

This is why we can't have nice things.

June 07, 2024, 12:45 PM

Man carrying more than S$75,166 worth of undeclared currencies arrested at Changi Airport T1

Cash me outside.

June 07, 2024, 11:55 AM

SFA recalls more batches of China walnut products with artificial sweetener over permitted levels

A previous recall by SFA was announced on May 24.

June 07, 2024, 11:36 AM

3 S’poreans killed in NZ in 2023: Driver, 24, likely awake 12 hours or more when van crashed

It was highly likely that the trio would have survived had the van not caught fire.

June 07, 2024, 11:14 AM

Chinese woman, 33, pretends to be Hong Kong student, 22, to earn S$37,000 from man, gets 6 months jail in S'pore

She was found in possession of a false Hong Kong passport.

June 06, 2024, 07:01 PM

Nvidia overtakes Apple to be 2nd most valuable company in the world

He who controls the semiconductor controls the universe.

June 06, 2024, 06:52 PM

Mexico man, 59, world's 1st known H5N2 bird flu case, dies

He had underlying medical conditions.

June 06, 2024, 06:47 PM

126 Wen Dao Shi dim sum in Geylang to close by end-Jun. 2024, uncertain if it'll reopen

It has been around for more than two decades.

June 06, 2024, 06:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.