Japan to erect 1.8m fence at bridge with view of Mount Fuji after tourists climb into traffic for photos

In its latest measure to keep unruly tourists away, Japan is erecting a 1.8m-tall metal fence around a Mount Fuji photo spot.

Just over a month ago in April 2024, local authorities put up at 2.5m barrier at another Mount Fuji photo spot featuring a Lawson convenience store in the town of Fujikawaguchiko.

Tourists risking their necks for a photo op

The 1.8m-tall metal fence will be erected around the Fujisan Yumeno Ohashi, or the Mount Fuji Dream Bridge, in Fuji City in Shizuoka prefecture, AFP reported.

The bridge is an overpass near Mount Fuji for motorists going in and out of the city.

It has existed for about a decade but was made popular in November 2023 after tourists flocked there to take photos.

All that stands between the narrow pavement separating pedestrians and the road for vehicles is a waist-high concrete wall.

However, tourists have not been deterred by the wall, climbing over it and into oncoming traffic to get the perfect shot of Japan's highest peak.

Some have even ventured so far onto the road, standing in the space straddling two lanes to pose for photos, videos, or just chill out, some with their luggage in tow, AFP reported.

Residents welcome tourists — as long as they observe the "basic rules"

To deter this risky behaviour, local authorities have already put up low metal scaffolding and signs telling people to keep away from the stretch of tarmac.

But even this appears to not be enough, as authorities say they plan to erect the 1.8m-tall metal fence around the area by the end of June 2024.

Residents, while put off by unruly tourists risking their neck, do welcome them.

Additions have been made to accommodate the influx of tourists, but also to address the frustration of residents.

This includes moves to mitigate illegal parking, as well as a bathroom facility at the bridge.

A Fuji city official said the locals welcome tourists, as long as they observe the "basic rules".

Japan plagued by "overtourism"

Separately, Fujikawaguchiko, the town with the famous Mount Fuji photo spot featuring Lawson, plans to rebuild the black mesh barrier after people poked small holes into the mesh.

This time, the mesh barrier will be built with a stronger material.

Japan is seeing a record numbers of tourists and several bad apples have drawn the ire of residents.

Local authorities have begun introducing measures to tackle what Japan now calls "overtourism".

This includes banning tourists from entering the geisha district in Gion in Kyoto in April 2024, following complaints that tourists were hounding the local entertainers like amateur paparazzis.

The Kyoto city government also started operating the "Sightseeing Limited Express Bus", which are bus services exclusively for tourists, in June 2024, the Japan Times reported.

The bus services are a measure to ease overcrowding on bus services used by local residents and will only stop at major sightseeing spots.

Top image from Visit Japan/Facebook and Road To Japan 日本/Facebook