Motorcyclist thrown onto road after car rams into bike & lorry from behind along PIE

The rider of a motorcycle was thrown onto the road after getting rear-ended by a white car along Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas after the Paya Lebar Road exit at around 9:15pm on Jun. 5.

The accident was captured by the dashboard camera of another vehicle travelling behind the motorcycle and the car.

The footage was subsequently shared to Facebook page Roads.sg.

First collision

In the video, the white car appeared to be travelling on the right side of the expressway before it rammed into the motorcycle in front.

Parts of the motorcycle appeared to have been broken off by the impact, and the motorcyclist was thrown onto the road.

The motorcyclist rolled a few times and ended up on the leftmost lane of the expressway before they were able to sit up.

A red vehicle was travelling along the leftmost lane but managed to stop without running into the motorcyclist.

Second collision

After colliding with the motorcycle, the white car appeared to have skidded and hit a lorry.

Sparks could be seen flying throughout the two collisions.

Eventually, the white car made a stop on the second lane to the left.

Statement from SCDF

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 9:25pm on Jun. 5.

A person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be conveyed to the hospital, added SCDF.

