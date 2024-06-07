Yuntai Waterfall in Henan, tallest in China, 'enhanced' by a pipe

A famous waterfall in Henan, China, is gaining much attention after it was revealed that the source of its cascading water is supplied by a water pipe.

Towering at 314 metres, the Yuntai Waterfall is one of the most popular tourist attractions in China's north-central Henan province.

However, officials have confessed that the highest waterfall in China received a "small enhancement" during the dry season to improve the viewing experience for travellers.

Water coming out of a pipe

The admission came after a video filmed by a park visitor showed water coming out of a pipe etched to the top of the Yuntai Falls.

A famous waterfall in #China has drawn even more attention than usual – after a video revealed that its majestic falls may be artificially supplied by a water pipe. The Yuntai Waterfall is located in Yuntai Mountain Park, a major #tourist attraction in China’s north-central X pic.twitter.com/wsdmCGZ2oM — Sumalee Singhey (@SumaleeSinghey) June 6, 2024

The source of Asia's highest #waterfall is a water pipe?😅 In Xiuwu County, Henan Province, the Yuntai Mountain Scenic Area boasts the "highest waterfall in Asia," the Yuntai Mountain Waterfall, with a staggering drop of 314 meters. A man discovered with a #drone on Tuesday that… pic.twitter.com/m4EJ7rjQz7 — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) June 4, 2024

"Enrich visiting experience"

In a statement, the park officials said that the move was meant to "enrich the visiting experience" and make the "trip worthwhile" to those "who have travelled a long way".

"Yuntai waterfall will not disappoint everyone," the statement wrote, encouraging tourists to visit the waterfall in the wetter summer season to witness its "magnificence in the most perfect and natural manner".

The park added, in the personification of the waterfall, "I didn't expect to meet everyone this way".

"As a seasonal scenery I can't guarantee that I will be in my most beautiful form every time you come to see me. I made a small enhancement during the dry season only so I would look my best to meet my friends."

More than seven million visitors each year

The Yuntai Mountain in Henan province attracts more than seven million visitors each year, according to the park's official website.

In 2015, the scenic area made headlines after operators shut down a newly installed glass walkway when it started cracking during a week-long National Day holiday.

Yuntaishan over-cliff glass bridge cracked in C China Oct. 5, causing panic among visitors http://t.co/t1tnM4GMZc pic.twitter.com/gEsqZDs4oj — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) October 6, 2015

Top image via @SumaleeSinghey/X and Gary Todd/Wikimedia Commons