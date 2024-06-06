126 Wen Dao Shi dim sum in Geylang to close by end-Jun. 2024, uncertain if it'll reopen

Supper and dim sum institution 126 Wen Dao Shi in Geylang is apparently closing by the end of June 2024.

A Mothership reader provided the tip-off.

He wrote in a message:

I went there for supper last night. We are familiar with the old-timer workers and they lamented that they will be jobless at the end of the month as the shop could close down for good. So all of us feel [it's such a] pity and sad that their delicious dim sum will be lost forever.

The information was confirmed to be accurate following a visit to the outlet on Jun. 6 afternoon.

A staff working in the eatery said the business will close "temporarily", but it is not clear if or when it will reopen in the near future.

She was unable to provide a reason.

The eatery's social media accounts did not provide any updates about this major development.

Currently, Wen Dao Shi has two outlets.

The flagship outlet is at 126 Sims Avenue in Geylang and the other is at 1086 Serangoon Road in Boon Keng.

The Geylang outlet has been in operation for more than two decades.

It is currently operating 24 hours a day.

Mothership has reached out to 126 Wen Dao Shi for comment.

