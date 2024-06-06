Back

China protests after India PM Modi thanks Taiwan President Lai for congratulations after election win

"China has always opposed any form of official interactions between Taiwan and any countries that have diplomatic relations with China."

Keyla Supharta | June 06, 2024, 05:22 PM

China has lodged a protest against India after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Taiwan President William Lai Ching Te's congratulatory message on X (formerly Twitter).

Thanked Lai

On Jun. 4, Modi secured a historic third term in office as India's prime minister, prompting a myriad of well wishes from world leaders.

More than 60 world leaders congratulated Modi, including Lai.

Modi later shared Lai's post on X (formerly Twitter) and thanked him for his well-wishes.

Image via @narendramodi/X.

"There is only one China in the world"

On Thursday (Jun. 6), China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China opposed any form of official interactions between Taiwan and any countries that have diplomatic relations with China.

Mao also referred to Lai as "Taiwan's regional leader".

"There is only one China in the world. India has made serious political commitments regarding the one-China principle," Mao said, warning India to refrain from actions that violate China's One-China policy.

China congratulated Modi

China's foreign affairs ministry congratulated Modi for his victory in the 2024 General Election.

In a press conference on Wednesday (Jun. 5), Mao stressed the importance of a healthy and stable China-India relationship in the region.

"China stands ready to work with India to act in the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, bear in mind the overall interest of our ties, look to the future and advance bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track."

At the time of writing, Modi has not yet replied to a congratulatory post from Mao Ning on X (formerly Twitter).

Top image via Narendra Modi/Facebook and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

