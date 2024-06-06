Back

Melaka to boost event tourism sector with local & global acts through cross-border collaboration

Now you can enjoy a show while getting your Malaysia food fix.

Michelle Chew | June 06, 2024, 05:13 PM

Events

On Apr. 20, 2024, 828 Asia, Timbre Group and Millet Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to help boost the event ecosystem in Melaka.

Photo via 828 Asia/Facebook

The partnership, Melaka Transposition (MLKT) 2024, will also see more cross-border collaborations between Singapore and Melaka.

Public can expect to experience a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Melaka, beyond Jonker Street with more events, attractions and activities.

One of the objectives is to facilitate networking opportunities for Singaporean companies under the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) space, making it easy for them to make their foray into Malaysia.

Photo via 828 Asia/Facebook

With Melaka being a UNESCO heritage city with strong tourism infrastructure, David Ebenezer Toh, founder of 828 Asia, finds that it is “well positioned to develop more world class experiences in partnership with a strong team of event producers and organisers from Singapore”.

Toh adds that the collaboration seeks to attract overseas investors with global events fit for local and international audiences.

Public can look forward to a variety of music events, with the first concert slated to take place in Q3 2024.

MLKT 2024 also aims to provide industry-specific training and create employment opportunities for Malaysians, enabling them to work beyond Melaka.

This sponsored article by The Ebenex Group made this writer wish time would pass faster.

Top photos courtesy of 828 Asia.

Man, 88, charged with murdering woman, 74, in Bukit Panjang flat

He appeared in court via video-link with his left hand handcuffed to a wheelchair.

June 06, 2024, 04:38 PM

Scrawny tabby cat abandoned in metal cage at Jurong HDB void deck, SPCA appeals for info

The cat continues to seek affection from strangers.

June 06, 2024, 03:58 PM

2.5kg of cannabis & nearly 1kg of 'Ice' seized at Choa Chu Kang car park, 2 men, aged 27 & 38, arrested

Two CNB officers sustained lacerations on their arms while effecting the arrest of the suspects.

June 06, 2024, 03:52 PM

Hands & feet of M'sian beautician, 37, amputated due to bacterial infection, receiving treatment in S'pore

She thought she had food poisoning when she first began to feel unwell in October 2023.

June 06, 2024, 03:25 PM

India's PM Modi thanks Taiwan's President Lai for 'warm message' after congratulations for election win, looks forward to closer ties

More than 60 world leaders have congratulated the Indian PM.

June 06, 2024, 03:04 PM

M'sia customs officers get their hands on 11,220 sex toys, declared as 'children's toys'

Malaysia finds another warehouse stuffed with sex toys.

June 06, 2024, 02:31 PM

Man, 18, says he's not to be blamed as LTA officer 'gambled' with his life in fatal SLE motorbike chase

His case has been adjourned to Jun. 20.

June 06, 2024, 02:25 PM

M'sian man & wife, 80 & 42, welcome their 1st child

Congrats!

June 06, 2024, 12:29 PM

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, net worth S$135 billion, signs woman's chest at Taiwan computer expo

Tech CEOs are new rock stars.

June 06, 2024, 12:26 PM

Woman in China wears 7cm-thick platform Crocs, falls down stairs, fractures leg

Now doesn't recommend it.

June 06, 2024, 12:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.