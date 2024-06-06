Melaka to boost event tourism sector with local & global acts through cross-border collaboration

On Apr. 20, 2024, 828 Asia, Timbre Group and Millet Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to help boost the event ecosystem in Melaka.

The partnership, Melaka Transposition (MLKT) 2024, will also see more cross-border collaborations between Singapore and Melaka.

Public can expect to experience a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Melaka, beyond Jonker Street with more events, attractions and activities.

One of the objectives is to facilitate networking opportunities for Singaporean companies under the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) space, making it easy for them to make their foray into Malaysia.

With Melaka being a UNESCO heritage city with strong tourism infrastructure, David Ebenezer Toh, founder of 828 Asia, finds that it is “well positioned to develop more world class experiences in partnership with a strong team of event producers and organisers from Singapore”.

Toh adds that the collaboration seeks to attract overseas investors with global events fit for local and international audiences.

Public can look forward to a variety of music events, with the first concert slated to take place in Q3 2024.

MLKT 2024 also aims to provide industry-specific training and create employment opportunities for Malaysians, enabling them to work beyond Melaka.

This sponsored article by The Ebenex Group made this writer wish time would pass faster.

Top photos courtesy of 828 Asia.