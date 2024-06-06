Back

Man, 88, charged with murdering woman, 74, in Bukit Panjang flat

He appeared in court via video-link with his left hand handcuffed to a wheelchair.

Ruth Chai | June 06, 2024, 04:38 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An 88-year-old man was charged with murdering a 74-year-old woman on Jun. 6, 2024.

Ridawi Morsudin was handed one charge of murdering Aminah Abdul between 6:40pm on Jun. 4 and 12:58am on Jun. 5 in a third-storey flat at Block 137 Petir Road in Bukit Panjang.

He appeared in court via a video-link, CNA and The Straits Times reported, and was seated in a wheelchair with his left hand handcuffed to it.

A Malay interpreter translated the proceedings for him.

A police prosecutor requested for him to be remanded in the Complex Medical Centre in Changi Prison for a psychiatric evaluation to "ascertain if he realises the gravity of the offence".

In addition, the psychiatric evaluation will find out of there are any underlying medical conditions that reduce his culpability.

District Judge Tan Jen Tse arranged for his case to be heard again on Jun. 25.

If convicted of murder, he could face the death penalty.

Top photos via Lianhe Zaobao

Chinese woman, 33, pretends to be Hong Kong student, 22, to earn S$37,000 from man, gets 6 months jail in S'pore

She was sentenced to six months in jail.

June 06, 2024, 07:01 PM

Nvidia overtakes Apple to be 2nd most valuable company in the world

He who controls the semiconductor controls the universe.

June 06, 2024, 06:52 PM

Mexico man, 59, world's 1st known H5N2 bird flu case, dies

He had underlying medical conditions.

June 06, 2024, 06:47 PM

126 Wen Dao Shi dim sum in Geylang to close by end-Jun. 2024, uncertain if it'll reopen

It has been around for more than two decades.

June 06, 2024, 06:25 PM

I'm Gen Z & I didn't really enjoy 'I Not Stupid 3'. Here's why.

Disclaimer: I've never watched the first two shows.

June 06, 2024, 06:12 PM

Tower Transit bus hits trailer load in Rochor, 5 people aged 39-93 injured

Five people were conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

June 06, 2024, 06:08 PM

Lorry driver, 35, fatally knocks down man, 57, at Jurong West zebra crossing, leaves for M'sia, gets jail

He was arrested in Malaysia and extradited to Singapore for trial.

June 06, 2024, 05:59 PM

S’poreans share their favourite, lesser-known spots to visit in Taiwan

No more gatekeeping.

June 06, 2024, 05:55 PM

China protests after India PM Modi thanks Taiwan President Lai for congratulations after election win

"China has always opposed any form of official interactions between Taiwan and any countries that have diplomatic relations with China."

June 06, 2024, 05:22 PM

Very rare fish with face poking out of sand seen in S'pore waters, amuses many

It was waiting for its prey.

June 06, 2024, 05:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.