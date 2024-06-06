Man, 88, charged with murdering woman, 74, in Bukit Panjang flat

An 88-year-old man was charged with murdering a 74-year-old woman on Jun. 6, 2024.

Ridawi Morsudin was handed one charge of murdering Aminah Abdul between 6:40pm on Jun. 4 and 12:58am on Jun. 5 in a third-storey flat at Block 137 Petir Road in Bukit Panjang.

He appeared in court via a video-link, CNA and The Straits Times reported, and was seated in a wheelchair with his left hand handcuffed to it.

A Malay interpreter translated the proceedings for him.

A police prosecutor requested for him to be remanded in the Complex Medical Centre in Changi Prison for a psychiatric evaluation to "ascertain if he realises the gravity of the offence".

In addition, the psychiatric evaluation will find out of there are any underlying medical conditions that reduce his culpability.

District Judge Tan Jen Tse arranged for his case to be heard again on Jun. 25.

If convicted of murder, he could face the death penalty.

Top photos via Lianhe Zaobao