2.5kg of cannabis & nearly 1kg of 'Ice' seized at Choa Chu Kang car park, 2 men, aged 27 & 38, arrested

Two CNB officers sustained lacerations on their arms while effecting the arrest of the suspects.

Ruth Chai | June 06, 2024, 03:52 PM

About 2.5kg of cannabis and 968g of "Ice" were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from a car at a multi-storey car park in Choa Chu Kang during an operation on Jun. 4.

Two Singaporean men, aged 27 and 38, were arrested for suspected drug offences, according to a news release dated Jun. 6.

Two CNB officers sustained lacerations on their arms while effecting the arrest, as the suspects had refused to comply with officers’ lawful requests and resisted arrest violently.

The drugs had an estimated street value of about S$692,000 and could feed the addiction of about 1,200 abusers for a week.

The operation

On the night of Jun. 4, CNB officers intercepted a car at a multi-storey carpark in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang Street 51.

The driver, a 38-year-old-man, and his passenger, a 27-year-old man, were both arrested.

A search of the car recovered about 4.5kg of cannabis, 968g of "Ice", 63g of ketamine, 1,180 Erimin-5 tablets, 1,170g of "Ecstasy" and 181 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps.

Both men were then escorted to a riser nearby where another 50 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered.

The two officers who were injured during the arrest have received outpatient treatment for their injuries.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Top photo via CNB

