SFA recalls more batches of China walnut products with artificial sweetener over permitted levels

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled more batches of Xiyuguoyuan Xinjiang Paper Roasted Walnut products from China, SFA announced on Jun. 6.

This is due to the presence of a food additive not allowed in nut and seed products, and another exceeding permitted levels.

A previous recall by SFA was announced on May 24.

Importer directed to recall products

SFA said the products were found to have the food additive cyclamate, and the food additive acesulfame-K in excess of permitted levels.

Cyclamate and acesulfame-K are permitted food additives used as artificial sweeteners, approved for use in certain food products including soft drinks and canned fruits.

However, the use of cyclamate is currently not allowed in walnuts as well as other nuts and seeds products, while the use of acesulfame-K for nuts and seeds products is permitted up to a maximum limit.

The importer, Xin Hong Yang International Trading Pte Ltd, was directed to recall the products by SFA.

The recall is ongoing.

The implicated products are the 500g and 1kg packets of the Xiyuguoyuan Xinjiang Paper Roasted Walnut.

Prolonged excessive consumption should be avoided

While there are no immediate health risks from consuming walnuts and other similar products with such food additives, SFA said prolonged excessive consumption of both sweeteners should be avoided.

The agency said that it's taking a "precautionary approach", and is currently conducting proactive sampling and testing of nuts and seeds products in Singapore.

SFA will initiate recalls of the affected products that were detected to contain non-permitted sweeteners or exceeding levels of permitted sweeteners.

SFA said those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, they added.

