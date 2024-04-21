Travellers going in & out of S’pore with more than S$20,000 cash to make online declaration from May 13

All travellers entering and leaving Singapore must make an online declaration if they have more than S$20,000 in cash or its equivalent in foreign currency from May 13, 2024.

The police said in an April 19 statement that the move is to make the existing declaration process simpler and more convenient.

Hardcopy form to be discontinued

Travellers who want to make a declaration at present must submit a hardcopy form when they enter or leave Singapore.

This Physical Currency and Bearer Negotiable Instruments (CBNI) declaration form will be discontinued on May 13.

The Electronic CBNI declaration will be in use from May 10 for those leaving or entering Singapore on or after May 13.

Travellers must complete the declaration before reaching Singapore’s checkpoints and will not need to submit any hard-copy forms after that, the police said.

Submit via app or website

Travellers can access and submit the electronic declaration through the MyICA mobile application or on the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) website.

This can be done up to three days before entering or leaving the country.

What is Bearer Negotiable Instruments?

Bearer negotiable instruments include traveller’s cheques, bills of exchange, promissory notes, bearer bonds, money orders and postal orders.

These items can be freely transferred between parties as they represent a sum of money.

Provide info on source & recipient

CBNI declarations aid Singapore’s efforts to combat criminal activity, such as money laundering, the police said, adding that other countries also impose similar requirements.

The CBNI declarations require the reason for the movement, as well as the CBNI’s source and recipient.

Those arriving in Singapore are to submit the Singapore Arrival Card before starting the CBNI declaration process.

Travellers will receive an acknowledgement e-mail to be provided as proof of declaration to ICA officers at the air, land and sea checkpoints.

If the amounts of CBNI change after the initial submission, they must void and resubmit the declaration.

