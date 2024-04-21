Back

Travellers going in & out of S’pore with more than S$20,000 cash to make online declaration from May 13

Hardcopy form will be phased out.

Belmont Lay | April 21, 2024, 01:56 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

All travellers entering and leaving Singapore must make an online declaration if they have more than S$20,000 in cash or its equivalent in foreign currency from May 13, 2024.

The police said in an April 19 statement that the move is to make the existing declaration process simpler and more convenient.

Hardcopy form to be discontinued

Travellers who want to make a declaration at present must submit a hardcopy form when they enter or leave Singapore.

This Physical Currency and Bearer Negotiable Instruments (CBNI) declaration form will be discontinued on May 13.

The Electronic CBNI declaration will be in use from May 10 for those leaving or entering Singapore on or after May 13.

Travellers must complete the declaration before reaching Singapore’s checkpoints and will not need to submit any hard-copy forms after that, the police said.

Submit via app or website

Travellers can access and submit the electronic declaration through the MyICA mobile application or on the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) website.

This can be done up to three days before entering or leaving the country.

What is Bearer Negotiable Instruments?

Bearer negotiable instruments include traveller’s cheques, bills of exchange, promissory notes, bearer bonds, money orders and postal orders.

These items can be freely transferred between parties as they represent a sum of money.

Provide info on source & recipient

CBNI declarations aid Singapore’s efforts to combat criminal activity, such as money laundering, the police said, adding that other countries also impose similar requirements.

The CBNI declarations require the reason for the movement, as well as the CBNI’s source and recipient.

Those arriving in Singapore are to submit the Singapore Arrival Card before starting the CBNI declaration process.

Travellers will receive an acknowledgement e-mail to be provided as proof of declaration to ICA officers at the air, land and sea checkpoints.

If the amounts of CBNI change after the initial submission, they must void and resubmit the declaration.

Top photo via Google Maps

Why Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim & Lawrence Wong are missing from the list of 94 nominees for Star Awards’ Top 10 Popular Artistes awards

We also try to explain why Richie Koh isn't in the running for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes.

April 21, 2024, 11:50 AM

Teo Chee Hean in Germany for launch of S'pore's 4th Invincible-class submarine

He will be visiting Germany from Apr. 21 to 24.

April 21, 2024, 11:43 AM

Star Awards 2024: Who are Doreen, Ivy & Ada, & why is everyone going to thank them?

There might be one more name added to the must thank list this year.

April 21, 2024, 11:25 AM

The iconic Star Awards jingle was released by an Englishman in 1988

Just about everyone knows how to sing it.

April 21, 2024, 11:11 AM

S'porean kayaker Stephenie Chen secures spot for Paris Olympics

It will end a 12-year absence at the Olympics for Singapore's kayakers.

April 21, 2024, 11:04 AM

LTA investigating after video of e-bikes & e-scooters racing in S'pore put up online

Racing at Tanah Merah Coast Road & Bay East Garden park connector.

April 21, 2024, 03:21 AM

Suspected killer of Audrey Fang, 39, identified as S'porean Mitchell Ong, 43

Previously, only his age had been revealed.

April 20, 2024, 07:51 PM

Man, 49, arrested after randomly shouting at Changi Village pub patron, hitting him & then collapsing

Unprovoked.

April 20, 2024, 06:55 PM

About S$3,000 cash stolen after thief unlocks laundromat coin-exchange machines at AMK & Toa Payoh

The operators have no idea how the thief opened the machines and where he obtained the "key".

April 20, 2024, 06:24 PM

M'sian motorcyclist, 28, dies after being flung onto road in Second Link collision

All three motorists involved were Malaysians.

April 20, 2024, 06:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.