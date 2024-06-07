S'pore man spends 6 months planning proposal disguised as Japan photo exhibition in Dhoby Ghaut

One man in Singapore pulled out all the stops to give his girlfriend an unforgettable Japan-themed proposal.

He apparently spent six months planning the big moment on Dec. 11, 2023, which was disguised as a Japan photo exhibition at Dhoby Ghaut complete with realistic looking posters, QR codes, "staff" and "visitors".

This was shared in a video by TikTok user "chonkychonkerzz", who goes by the name of Carrie, on Jun. 5.

The video has since been made private.

A realistic "exhibition"

Carrie said she had always wanted to go to a museum with her boyfriend.

So, when he showed her a poster of a photo exhibition, "Stories of Japan", that they would visit for their anniversary, it didn't raise any suspicions.

"It looked believable," Carrie admitted.

He even forwarded her an "email confirmation" complete with a QR code.

On that day, the exhibition was held at an exhibition gallery space at Dhoby Ghaut, and did indeed feature photos of Japan.

There were also other random people "exploring" the place, and her boyfriend paid the entrance fee to a "staff", Carrie noted.

The big reveal

The big surprise was unveiled after he blindfolded her as part of a "sensory experience".

"Dear Carrie, will you marry me?" she read on a blackboard after removing her blindfold.

A Scrabble board was fittingly used to convey the same message, a throwback to the game the couple played on their first few dates.

He then showed her around the true exhibition — a collection of photos they had taken as a couple.

"Behind stories of Japan were photos of us," Carrie wrote.

In the video's caption, Carrie said she thought her boyfriend would propose to her in Japan.

But instead, he brought Japan to her.

She added that the process of planning the proposal had taken him six months.

Won hearts of online users

Many online commenters congratulated Carrie on the proposal, with some gushing about how sweet and romantic it was.

"This kind of thing was straight out a romantic novel," one wrote, "Didn't know men like those existed in real life."

Others lauded the effort on the guy's part.

One wrote, "Disguised as an exhibition? Girl, you won. Congratulations!"

Top image from chonkychonkerzz / TikTok