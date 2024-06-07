South Korea's Samsung workers strike for 1st time in 55 years over pay & bonus

Samsung Electronics workers walked out and went on strike on Jun. 7, 2024 over pay and bonus matters.

This is the technology giant's first strike since it was established 55 years ago.

Asking for a pay raise and bonus pegged to performance

National Samsung Electronics Union called for a strike after negotiations with the company over pay and bonus matters reached a deadlock, AFP reported.

The union has around 28,000 employees — a fifth of Samsung Electronics's total workforce.

It is demanding a pay rise — reportedly 6.5 per cent — and a bonus pegged to the company's earnings, and has been in talks with the company's management since the start of 2024, BBC reported.

So far, both sides have failed to reach a deal.

The Korea Times quoted a Samsung Electronics spokesperson saying that the company has "sincerely engaged" with the union and will continue talks with them.

Production not affected

The flagship subsidiary of South Korean giant Samsung Group, Samsung Electronics is one of the world’s largest smartphone makers and semiconductor manufacturers.

It also produces high-end memory chips used for generative artificial intelligence (AI).

A Samsung Electronics spokesperson said there was a "significant difference" in workplace attendance on Jun. 7, but did not share how many employees were on strike.

The company said there was no impact on production or business activity.

This was echoed by Taiwan-based market research firm TrendForce, who said the strike involves headquarters employees, not workers on the production lines.

A union spokesperson has also said they have no intent of disrupting production with their strike. Instead, they "just want Samsung to hear our voice".

The union did not share how many employees are on strike, but said those who are are using one day from their paid leave to do so.

That said, the union has not ruled out a full-scale strike in the future.

