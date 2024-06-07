Back

South Korea's Samsung workers strike for 1st time in 55 years over pay & bonus

The workers "just want Samsung to hear our voice".

Fiona Tan | June 07, 2024, 05:42 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Samsung Electronics workers walked out and went on strike on Jun. 7, 2024 over pay and bonus matters.

This is the technology giant's first strike since it was established 55 years ago.

Asking for a pay raise and bonus pegged to performance

National Samsung Electronics Union called for a strike after negotiations with the company over pay and bonus matters reached a deadlock, AFP reported.

The union has around 28,000 employees — a fifth of Samsung Electronics's total workforce.

It is demanding a pay rise — reportedly 6.5 per cent — and a bonus pegged to the company's earnings, and has been in talks with the company's management since the start of 2024, BBC reported.

So far, both sides have failed to reach a deal.

The Korea Times quoted a Samsung Electronics spokesperson saying that the company has "sincerely engaged" with the union and will continue talks with them.

Production not affected

The flagship subsidiary of South Korean giant Samsung Group, Samsung Electronics is one of the world’s largest smartphone makers and semiconductor manufacturers.

It also produces high-end memory chips used for generative artificial intelligence (AI).

A Samsung Electronics spokesperson said there was a "significant difference" in workplace attendance on Jun. 7, but did not share how many employees were on strike.

The company said there was no impact on production or business activity.

This was echoed by Taiwan-based market research firm TrendForce, who said the strike involves headquarters employees, not workers on the production lines.

A union spokesperson has also said they have no intent of disrupting production with their strike. Instead, they "just want Samsung to hear our voice".

The union did not share how many employees are on strike, but said those who are are using one day from their paid leave to do so.

That said, the union has not ruled out a full-scale strike in the future.

Related stories

Top image from @hassan_khe/X, formerly Twitter

Lawsuit against M'sia PM Anwar for alleged sexual misconduct will go to trial in Jun. 2025

A former research officer claimed he was a victim of molestation, indecent exposure, and a lewd proposal by Anwar.

June 07, 2024, 05:34 PM

6 Vietnamese women & 7 S'porean men, aged 22-32, arrested for suspected sham marriages: ICA

The arrests are the outcome of investigations by ICA into a suspected syndicate arranging sham marriages.

June 07, 2024, 03:33 PM

Driver, 42, involved in fatal Tampines accident, hires lawyers to represent him

The case will be heard again in July.

June 07, 2024, 03:18 PM

Pioneer Generation to get up to S$1,100 in MediSave top-ups in Jul. 2024

To prevent scams, no messages on the packages will be sent via WhatsApp or other such messaging platforms.

June 07, 2024, 03:02 PM

S'pore man spends 6 months planning proposal disguised as Japan photo exhibition in Dhoby Ghaut

Effort.

June 07, 2024, 02:00 PM

Motorcyclist thrown onto road after car rams into bike & lorry from behind along PIE

A person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be conveyed to the hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

June 07, 2024, 01:24 PM

Yuntai Waterfall in Henan, tallest in China, 'enhanced' by a pipe

Surprise.

June 07, 2024, 12:50 PM

Japan to erect 1.8m fence at bridge with view of Mount Fuji after tourists climb into traffic for photos

This is why we can't have nice things.

June 07, 2024, 12:45 PM

Man carrying more than S$75,166 worth of undeclared currencies arrested at Changi Airport T1

Cash me outside.

June 07, 2024, 11:55 AM

SFA recalls more batches of China walnut products with artificial sweetener over permitted levels

A previous recall by SFA was announced on May 24.

June 07, 2024, 11:36 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.