Lawsuit against M'sia PM Anwar for alleged sexual misconduct will go to trial in Jun. 2025

A sexual assault lawsuit against Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will be heard in court in June 2025, next year, Malaysiakini and Free Malaysia Today reported, citing Anwar's lawyer.

In 2021, the People's Justice Party (PKR)'s former research officer Yussof Rawther filed a civil lawsuit against Anwar, the president of PKR, for alleged sexual misconduct.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court has set the trial on Jun. 16 to 19 and Jun. 23 to 25 next year.

Both parties are at the pre-trial stage and are preparing trial documents.

Claimed to be victim of molestation, indecent exposure & lewd proposal

In December 2019, Yusoff claimed that he was a victim of molestation, indecent exposure, and a lewd proposal by Anwar.

He alleged that the incident occurred on Oct. 2, 2018, at Anwar's then-residence in Segambut.

Anwar denied Yusoff's allegations in response, and said that he "wouldn't be surprised" if more of such claims were to be made against him in the future.

Anwar filed countersuit in 2021

In 2020, the Attorney-General Chambers announced they wouldn't be charging Anwar for sexual assault against Yusoff due to a lack of evidence.

Yusoff said in a statement said he was seeking a declaration that Anwar had committed sexual misconduct against him.

He was also seeking financial compensation, including RM180 (S$51.56) per therapy session.

Anwar filed a countersuit against Yusoff in 2021, after the latter filed a civil lawsuit against him.

Anwar claimed that Yusoff's allegations were "false and fabricated" and were made to blemish his political image.

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook.