Vanna White, 67, bids farewell to Pat Sajak, 77, who's retiring from 'Wheel of Fortune' after more than 8,000 episodes together

The two hosts appeared in more than 8,000 episodes together over more than 40 years.

Belmont Lay | June 07, 2024, 06:10 PM

Vanna White, 67, co-host of “Wheel of Fortune”, paid an emotional tribute to host Pat Sajak, 77, ahead of his final episode on the long-running game show.

On the Thursday, Jun. 6, 2024 episode of the time-tested game show, White honoured Sajak’s work and their friendship in a pre-recorded video segment.

The duo appeared in over 8,000 episodes together over more than 40 years of co-hosting "Wheel of Fortune".

The pre-recorded video featured clips and photos tracing their collaboration from the early 1980s to the present.

via Wheel of Fortune

'A true lifelong friend'

White said in her piece to the camera: “As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore,” she said.

“I love you, Pat.”

She said their personal friendship has meant much more than the long-running work collaboration they have had, which has been significant to her.

She noted that he made her feel “so comfortable and so confident” when she first started.

“As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families, outside the studio, are my favourite,” she said, holding back tears.

“We’ve watched our children grow up together, we’ve travelled all over the world, we’ve eaten hundreds of meals together. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated.”

Contrary to rumours and popular belief, Sajak and White never dated.

Both hosts have remained platonic friends despite their on-screen chemistry.

Ryan Seacrest to take over as host

After the pre-recorded video segment ended, Sajak and White shared a hug on stage.

via Wheel of Fortune

Sajak and White have been one of television’s most iconic duos since they started working on “Wheel of Fortune” together in 1982, when the show first aired in syndication.

Sajak announced his retirement in June 2023.

The 41st season of the show is his last.

White extended her contract in September through the 2025-2026 season.

She will help ease Ryan Seacrest, Sajak’s replacement, into the game show for his first two seasons at the helm.

When Seacrest was announced as Sajak’s successor, Seacrest said in a statement he was “truly humbled” to take over.

“I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said.

Sajak’s final episode will air on Friday, Jun. 7 in the United States.

"Wheel of Fortune" was the highest-rated show in all of syndicated television for 26 years, averaging over 30 million viewers each week, before being dethroned in 2010.

Top photos via Wheel of Fortune

