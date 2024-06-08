Art jamming sessions at Northpoint City, Causeway Point & other Frasers Property malls this June holidays

Parents and kids can try their hand at art jamming this June holidays at malls around Singapore as part of a programme, “Paint it Forward”.

For this year’s edition, artists on the autism spectrum from The Art Faculty were invited to design outlined canvases for the public to paint on.

Each of the canvases painted by members of the public will be combined into a community art mural which will be displayed from Jul. 2 to 7 at Causeway Point.

How to join

With a donation of S$10 to the Community Chest in support of art programmes for persons with disabilities, shoppers can be part of one of the art jamming sessions.

Frasers Property Singapore will also donate S$10 for every completed canvas.

Ample supplies — including aprons for every participant — will be provided, so you just need to bring yourself to one of the participating malls.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register to ensure a spot.

They can also walk-in and register on the spot at any of the “Paint It Forward” art jam sessions across these nine malls from 12pm to 8pm daily, except for Mondays:

Goodie bag (including S$5 gift card)

Participants can get a printed photo of themselves with their completed canvas before dropping it off so it can be part of the community art mural.

They will also get to take home the apron they’re given for the activity, as well as a goodie bag which includes a painting set — so the painting fun can continue at home, too.

The goodie bag also includes a S$5 FRx Gift Card, a stored value card that can be used at participating stores at Frasers Property malls.

Participants will also receive discount vouchers for shops in the respective malls they visited for Paint it Forward.

Specially-designed canvases

Paint it Forward is organised by Frasers Property Singapore, and this year’s event aims to celebrate inclusiveness and support the aspirations of persons with disabilities.

The canvases you can choose from for Paint it Forward have each been designed by alumni from Pathlight School’s Artist Development Programme.

Here are the five different canvases you can choose from:

“Rainbow Sundae” by Grace Ong, 22 “Plants” by Joshua Chiang, 17 “Giraffe” by Foo Thong Keen, 26 “Cute Houses” by Ezra Chan Yi, 23 “Food” by Nurul Amirah Binte Zain, 30

Merchandise pop-up

Along with the Paint it Forward event setup, there are also merchandise pop-up stores by The Art Faculty at selected Paint it Forward venues, namely, Northpoint City, Causeway Point, and Century Square.

The pop-up stores offer a range of useful products, including travel organisers, reusable shopping bags and coffee cups, as well as umbrellas.

Of course, each of the products bear the designs of talented artists from The Art Faculty.

You can learn about the artists who designed the prints of the various products, and perhaps grab a gift for a friend.

Top photos courtesy of Frasers Property Singapore