Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match rescheduled to Nov. 15, 2024

Boxing veteran Mike Tyson's match with social media influencer Jake Paul has been rescheduled to Nov. 15, 2024.

In a statement by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) on Jun. 7, the promotion company's co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said that it had been collaborating with those involved to ensure that both fighters are "fully prepared" for the match.

The postponement of the heavyweight boxing match, originally scheduled for Jul. 20, was announced on Jun. 1.

Tyson's doctor had recommended him to reduce his trainings due to a recent ulcer flare-up.

New date to ensure equal preparation

The match will occur at the AT&T stadium in Texas, U.S. and will also be livestreamed on Netflix.

Bidarian also said that the new date was decided so that Tyson and Paul can be equally prepared, and to also ensure that MVP gets to keep the event at the stadium while accommodating the National Football League's (NFL) Dallas Cowboys team during their football season.

He also expressed MVP's appreciation for the "outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility" of the stadium and streaming service.

He added:

"Paul vs Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, Nov. 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come."

"Result will be the same no matter when we fight": Tyson

Tyson said that he will be resuming his trainings soon.

He also thanked his medical staff, MVP and its partners, Netflix and the AT&T Stadium for working to reschedule the best date for all parties.

"While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

Top photos via Most Valuable Promotions/X