Off-duty Certis officer who brought gun to Bugis+ found to be suffering from adjustment disorder

The Certis auxiliary officer who was charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm was found to be suffering from adjustment disorder.

Heng Jun Hao, 27, failed to return his Taurus revolver, 10 rounds of ammunition and a straight extendable baton after he ended his shift on May 9.

He was found in a shopping mall along Victoria Street and arrested in the wee hours of May 10.

He was charged on May 11, and was remanded at the Complex Medical Centre at Changi Prison for medical examination.

He appeared in court via video-link on Jun. 7, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The prosecution said that investigations would take another four weeks to be completed, and would not require Heng to be remanded further.

However, the prosecution requested the judge not to grant bail to Heng, citing the fact that he was found to be suffering from adjustment disorder, and due to the seriousness of the crime.

Heng's lawyer opposed this, saying that Heng's risk of having further run-ins with the law was low, and that doctors were of this opinion as well.

The judge said that the bail application will be dealt with on Jun. 12.

Heng's case will be heard again in court on Jul. 5.

Top photo via Mothership