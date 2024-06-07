Back

Off-duty Certis officer who brought gun to Bugis+ found to be suffering from adjustment disorder

He was charged on May 11, and was remanded at the Complex Medical Centre at Changi Prison for medical examination.

Ruth Chai | June 07, 2024, 06:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Certis auxiliary officer who was charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm was found to be suffering from adjustment disorder.

Heng Jun Hao, 27, failed to return his Taurus revolver, 10 rounds of ammunition and a straight extendable baton after he ended his shift on May 9.

He was found in a shopping mall along Victoria Street and arrested in the wee hours of May 10.

He was charged on May 11, and was remanded at the Complex Medical Centre at Changi Prison for medical examination.

He appeared in court via video-link on Jun. 7, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The prosecution said that investigations would take another four weeks to be completed, and would not require Heng to be remanded further.

However, the prosecution requested the judge not to grant bail to Heng, citing the fact that he was found to be suffering from adjustment disorder, and due to the seriousness of the crime.

Heng's lawyer opposed this, saying that Heng's risk of having further run-ins with the law was low, and that doctors were of this opinion as well.

The judge said that the bail application will be dealt with on Jun. 12.

Heng's case will be heard again in court on Jul. 5.

Related stories

Top photo via Mothership

South Korea's Samsung workers strike for 1st time in 55 years over pay & bonus

The workers "just want Samsung to hear our voice".

June 07, 2024, 05:42 PM

Lawsuit against M'sia PM Anwar for alleged sexual misconduct will go to trial in Jun. 2025

A former research officer claimed he was a victim of molestation, indecent exposure, and a lewd proposal by Anwar.

June 07, 2024, 05:34 PM

6 Vietnamese women & 7 S'porean men, aged 22-32, arrested for suspected sham marriages: ICA

The arrests are the outcome of investigations by ICA into a suspected syndicate arranging sham marriages.

June 07, 2024, 03:33 PM

Driver, 42, involved in fatal Tampines accident, hires lawyers to represent him

The case will be heard again in July.

June 07, 2024, 03:18 PM

Pioneer Generation to get up to S$1,100 in MediSave top-ups in Jul. 2024

To prevent scams, no messages on the packages will be sent via WhatsApp or other such messaging platforms.

June 07, 2024, 03:02 PM

S'pore man spends 6 months planning proposal disguised as Japan photo exhibition in Dhoby Ghaut

Effort.

June 07, 2024, 02:00 PM

Motorcyclist thrown onto road after car rams into bike & lorry from behind along PIE

A person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be conveyed to the hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

June 07, 2024, 01:24 PM

Yuntai Waterfall in Henan, tallest in China, 'enhanced' by a pipe

Surprise.

June 07, 2024, 12:50 PM

Japan to erect 1.8m fence at bridge with view of Mount Fuji after tourists climb into traffic for photos

This is why we can't have nice things.

June 07, 2024, 12:45 PM

Man carrying more than S$75,166 worth of undeclared currencies arrested at Changi Airport T1

Cash me outside.

June 07, 2024, 11:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.