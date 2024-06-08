Back

Ex-child actress Cheryl Desiree Chan returns to 'I Not Stupid 3' to play a parent

She was known for playing the rebellious teenager 'Selena Khoo' in the first movie.

Seri Mazliana | June 08, 2024, 03:35 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Former child actress, Cheryl Desiree Chan, known for her role as "Selena Khoo" in director Jack Neo's 2002 movie, "I Not Stupid", has made her big screen comeback.

Chan, 35, who originally played the rebellious teenage sister of protagonist "Terry Khoo", is acting as a parent in the latest sequel, "I Not Stupid 3".

Persuaded to come back as she is "missed on screen": Jack Neo

Neo, 64, invited Chan back for a role in the movie as she had been "missed on screen".

Speaking at the movie's press conference on Jun. 4, he said he persuaded her by reassuring her that viewers still remember her and would like to see her again.

Screenshot from "I Not Stupid".

He added that she agreed "almost immediately".

Neo praised her acting skills and professionalism in this latest outing, saying that her performance had not worsened at all despite her hiatus the last 22 years.

He added that he is keen for her to continue being part of his films in the future.

"'Selena Khoo' character played a pivotal role in my life": Chan

Chan, currently working in the banking sector and a mother of two daughters, said she returned to take on the role as a mother because she felt that she could relate to the character as she has also become one now.

She said her "Selena Khoo" character played "a very pivotal role" in her life as it exposed her to filming.

Starring in the franchise did not only sharpen her skills in acting, but also her parenting skills.

"I think I can relate to the parents in this show, because academics is one part of it and there is also Direct School Admission (DSA)," she said.

Chan with her "I Not Stupid 3" co-stars and Goh Wee-ann, who plays her daughter in the movie. Photo via Cheryl Desiree Chan on Facebook.

She admits to being a kiasu parent by sending her two daughters, aged four and eight, to various classes and activities, but also understands that she should not be too hard on them.

"I Not Stupid 3" is about two competitive mothers who push their Primary Six sons to be the top student in school for the national Primary School Leaving Examinations.

It also features a dyslexic protagonist and explores issues of students' well-being in the middle of parental pressures.

The movie is now showing in local cinemas.

Top photos via I Not Stupid & Cheryl Desiree Chan/Facebook

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match rescheduled to Nov. 15, 2024

The match was originally scheduled for Jul. 20.

June 08, 2024, 01:09 AM

TSMC-backed VIS joint venture confirms construction of S$10.5 billion chip plant in S'pore

Taiwan based VIS and Netherlands based NXP have previously cooperated in a similar joint venture in Singapore.

June 07, 2024, 07:29 PM

Vanna White, 67, bids farewell to Pat Sajak, 77, who's retiring from 'Wheel of Fortune' after more than 8,000 episodes together

The two hosts appeared in more than 8,000 episodes together over more than 40 years.

June 07, 2024, 06:10 PM

Off-duty Certis officer who brought gun to Bugis+ found to be suffering from adjustment disorder

He was charged on May 11, and was remanded at the Complex Medical Centre at Changi Prison for medical examination.

June 07, 2024, 06:05 PM

South Korea's Samsung workers strike for 1st time in 55 years over pay & bonus

The workers "just want Samsung to hear our voice".

June 07, 2024, 05:42 PM

Lawsuit against M'sia PM Anwar for alleged sexual misconduct will go to trial in Jun. 2025

A former research officer claimed he was a victim of molestation, indecent exposure, and a lewd proposal by Anwar.

June 07, 2024, 05:34 PM

6 Vietnamese women & 7 S'porean men, aged 22-32, arrested for suspected sham marriages: ICA

The arrests are the outcome of investigations by ICA into a suspected syndicate arranging sham marriages.

June 07, 2024, 03:33 PM

Driver, 42, involved in fatal Tampines accident, hires lawyers to represent him

The case will be heard again in July.

June 07, 2024, 03:18 PM

Pioneer Generation to get up to S$1,100 in MediSave top-ups in Jul. 2024

To prevent scams, no messages on the packages will be sent via WhatsApp or other such messaging platforms.

June 07, 2024, 03:02 PM

S'pore man spends 6 months planning proposal disguised as Japan photo exhibition in Dhoby Ghaut

Effort.

June 07, 2024, 02:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.