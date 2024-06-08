Former Angsana Primary School site in Tampines vacated in 2022, to be redeveloped for housing

Residential housing is set to be built at the former site of Angsana Primary School at Tampines Street 22, which was vacated in 2022.

This was announced on Friday (Jun. 7) as part of a proposed amendment to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) masterplan.

The 1.8 hectare site - the size of two-and-a-half football fields - has been rezoned from an educational institution to a residential development.

The project will also have social and communal facilities to serve existing and future residents, URA said.

Up to 350 HDB flats could be built: ST

Up to 350 Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats could be built on the site based on the plot ratio of 2.1, reported The Straits Times, citing estimates from property analysts.

High demand is expected for flats at the site as the precinct has not had new flats built since 2010.

According to Google Maps, the site has direct buses to Tampines, Tampines East and Tampines West MRT stations.

It is also within walking distance of Yumin Primary School and Chongzheng Primary School.

School vacated premises in 2022

In 2015, Angsana Primary School was established at the site.

It was a merger of Griffiths Primary School, which previously occupied the space, and Qiaonan Primary School.

Angsana Primary relocated to a new campus at Tampines Street 61 in June 2022.

URA's online map shows that HDB had obtained written permission to demolish the buildings there in May 2023.

Facebook user Lim Hui Hui subsequently shared a picture of the site in the "Heritage SG Memories" group on May 5.

It showed that the plot of land had seemingly been cleared, and cordoned off with tarpaulin sheets.

"School [is] gone but memories stay forever," she wrote.

Top image from Google Maps