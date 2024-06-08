PAP to set up 2 groups to focus on mental health & climate: Lawrence Wong

The People's Action Party (PAP) will be setting up two new groups on mental health and climate action headed by Senior Ministers of State (SMS) Janil Puthucheary and Koh Poh Koon.

Prime Minister and PAP Deputy Secretary-General Lawrence Wong noted that these are "two key national issues and also priorities for the PAP Government", on top of issues like cost of living, jobs, housing, healthcare and education.

This was announced by Wong at a thank-you event on Jun. 8 for activists and partners, ahead of the PAP's 70th anniversary.

The event, attended by 400 participants and held at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, marked the culmination of a series of PAP engagements to refresh and strengthen the party, and provide updates on its focus and efforts.

“We are the government of the day. So it is our responsibility as a party to chart out how we can take Singapore forward, how we can forge a strong partnership with Singaporeans, and convince them that the PAP remains the right choice to lead this country,” Wong added.

Two new groups

The Mental Health group will be led by Puthucheary, Chair of the Young PAP, SMS for Health and Communications and Information, and Member for Parliament (MP) for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC (Punggol Coast).

It builds upon a 2022 mental health survey by the Young PAP, chaired by Puthucheary, which showed a strong public call for increased mental health support.

Koh Poh Koon, SMS for Sustainability and Environment and Manpower, MP for Tampines GRC (Tampines Central) will head the Climate Action Group.

It will integrate efforts under the PAP’s Action for Green Towns initiative, which aims to move towards zero-waste, energy efficient and greener towns by 2025.

Wong said the party would use these groups to better engage activists and stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, environmental groups, community organisations, or individuals who feel strongly about these issues.

He encouraged those who have views or ideas on such issues to join the groups.

"We will engage you, involve you in our deliberations and discussions, and through these interactions, the groups will seek to better inform and shape the PAP government’s policies and plans in these two areas," he said.

Friends of PAP network to be expanded

Wong also said the PAP would be expanding their Friends of PAP network.

This is a network of friends and partners who have contributed to the party over the years, beyond the PAP's core group of party activists.

Wong reinforced the PAP's commitment to be a party for all and said this means "we must keep our doors open to those who want to join our national movement."

"As long as you find common purpose with the PAP, as long as you want to make a contribution to Singapore, we want to work with you and we want to take Singapore forward together," he added.

