Trailer driver, 35, arrested after 3-vehicle accident near Tuas checkpoint

A 35-year-old male trailer driver was arrested after an accident involving his vehicle and two motorcycles took place along Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas near Tuas Checkpoint exit on Jun. 7 night.

Accident caught on camera

The scene before the accident was captured by the dashboard camera of another vehicle travelling in front of the truck trailer.

The footage was subsequently shared to Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com.

According to the video, the trailer was travelling on the leftmost lane of the expressway before it appeared to skid and stopped diagonally in the middle of the road.

In another footage showcasing the aftermath of the accident, paramedics could be seen treating a man's wound next to the trailer.

At least two police vehicles and an ambulance were present at the scene, with one officer directing the traffic.

Statement from police and SCDF

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership they were alerted to the accident at around 8pm on Friday.

The two motorcyclists, a 36-year-old male and a 38-year-old male, were conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The trailer driver was arrested for careless driving causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Singapore roads accident.com/Facebook