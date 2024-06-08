Back

Trailer driver, 35, arrested after 3-vehicle accident near Tuas checkpoint

Two motorcyclists were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Winnie Li | June 08, 2024, 06:11 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 35-year-old male trailer driver was arrested after an accident involving his vehicle and two motorcycles took place along Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas near Tuas Checkpoint exit on Jun. 7 night.

Accident caught on camera

The scene before the accident was captured by the dashboard camera of another vehicle travelling in front of the truck trailer.

The footage was subsequently shared to Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com.

According to the video, the trailer was travelling on the leftmost lane of the expressway before it appeared to skid and stopped diagonally in the middle of the road.

In another footage showcasing the aftermath of the accident, paramedics could be seen treating a man's wound next to the trailer.

At least two police vehicles and an ambulance were present at the scene, with one officer directing the traffic.

Statement from police and SCDF

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership they were alerted to the accident at around 8pm on Friday.

The two motorcyclists, a 36-year-old male and a 38-year-old male, were conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The trailer driver was arrested for careless driving causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Singapore roads accident.com/Facebook

Telok Ayer steakhouse has free flow beef & sides at S$48++ on weekends

Beef, beef and more beef.

June 08, 2024, 05:05 PM

Pet-friendly cafe opens at Esplanade Mall with Marina Bay view

Dining with a view.

June 08, 2024, 04:32 PM

As pan-national movement, PAP must 'keep faith' with older members & connect with young S'poreans: Desmond Lee

The People's Action Party "wants to be a pan-national movement which unites Singaporeans," said Lee.

June 08, 2024, 04:17 PM

Former Angsana Primary School site in Tampines vacated in 2022, to be redeveloped for housing

Up to 350 HDB flats could be built there.

June 08, 2024, 03:57 PM

Woman, 86, sent to hospital after SMRT bus rear-ends Tower Transit bus in Chinatown

A 27-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations.

June 08, 2024, 01:40 PM

PAP to set up 2 groups to focus on mental health & climate: Lawrence Wong

The party will also expand its Friends of PAP network for activists and partners.

June 08, 2024, 12:23 PM

I gave my dad food this Father’s Day as the way to his heart is via his stomach

Food is a universal love language.

June 08, 2024, 11:58 AM

Art jamming sessions at Northpoint City, Causeway Point & other Frasers Property malls this June holidays

Supporting inclusivity and creativity through art.

June 08, 2024, 11:10 AM

BTO system may have spurred earlier marriages but higher divorce rates: NUS study

For some young couples, financial pressure from home ownership may take a toll on the marriage.

June 08, 2024, 09:20 AM

Ex-child actress Cheryl Desiree Chan returns to 'I Not Stupid 3' to play a parent

She was known for playing the rebellious teenager 'Selena Khoo' in the first movie.

June 08, 2024, 03:35 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.