Pet-friendly cafe opens at Esplanade Mall with Marina Bay view

Canopy Garden Dining has recently opened its newest outlet at Esplanade Mall.

The new outlet is located on the mall's first floor and overlooks the Marina Bay area, giving one a cityscape view.

The cafe has a floral-themed indoor space that seats 110 pax.

It also has an alfresco dining area which seats 70 pax.

Pets are allowed at this outdoor seating area.

Here's what we tried:

Sambal Seafood Medley (S$20++)

This was a medley of various seafood such as prawns, mussels and baby octopus.

Salted Egg Fries (S$18++)

Fries drizzled in salted egg sauce with bits of chilli padi.

This dish is exclusive to the Canopy Esplanade outlet.

Canopy Cheese Burger

This was a juicy cheese burger with truffle mayonnaise.

The truffle taste was strong but still delicious to taste.

Roasted Chicken Thigh with Grapes (S$26++)

Drinks (from S$9.90++)

We tried the Sparkling Spritzers (S$9.90++), Wo-De-Mei-Rum, which was a watermelon white rum drink, and I'm not a girl, not yet a woman, which was a blackberry gin drink.

To celebrate its opening, it is currently having a promotion for its sparkling spritzers at two for S$9.90++, for the entire month of June.

The two glasses chosen must be the same, mixing and matching is not allowed.

The restaurant has GST and service charge.

Details

Address: 8 Raffles Avenue, #01-10/12 Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

This was a media preview at Canopy Esplanade.

Top images by Yeo Gi-Anne.