Pet-friendly cafe opens at Esplanade Mall with Marina Bay view

Dining with a view.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 08, 2024, 04:32 PM

Canopy Garden Dining has recently opened its newest outlet at Esplanade Mall.

The new outlet is located on the mall's first floor and overlooks the Marina Bay area, giving one a cityscape view.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The cafe has a floral-themed indoor space that seats 110 pax.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

It also has an alfresco dining area which seats 70 pax.

Pets are allowed at this outdoor seating area.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here's what we tried:

Sambal Seafood Medley (S$20++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

This was a medley of various seafood such as prawns, mussels and baby octopus.

Salted Egg Fries (S$18++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Fries drizzled in salted egg sauce with bits of chilli padi.

This dish is exclusive to the Canopy Esplanade outlet.

Canopy Cheese Burger

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

This was a juicy cheese burger with truffle mayonnaise.

The truffle taste was strong but still delicious to taste.

Roasted Chicken Thigh with Grapes (S$26++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Drinks (from S$9.90++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

We tried the Sparkling Spritzers (S$9.90++), Wo-De-Mei-Rum, which was a watermelon white rum drink, and I'm not a girl, not yet a woman, which was a blackberry gin drink.

To celebrate its opening, it is currently having a promotion for its sparkling spritzers at two for S$9.90++, for the entire month of June.

The two glasses chosen must be the same, mixing and matching is not allowed.

The restaurant has GST and service charge.

Details

Address: 8 Raffles Avenue, #01-10/12 Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

