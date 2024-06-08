Woman, 86, sent to hospital after SMRT bus rear-ends Tower Transit bus in Chinatown

A cracked windscreen, dangling external bus cables, and an 86-year-old woman sent to hospital.

Those were some things commuters witnessed after one bus rear-ended another at a Chinatown bus stop on Jun. 5.

Police told Mothership that they were alerted to the accident along Eu Tong Sen Street towards Hill Street at around 1:50pm.

Aftermath

The aftermath of the accident was shared on TikTok by user "markgoh7" the next day.

In the video, two buses had stopped one in front of the other, with hazard lights flashing, at a Chinatown bus stop.

A crowd of people had also formed at the bus stop.

The bus in front was a Tower Transit bus.

Some of its rear panels were shown to be badly dented from the collision.

A black component had nearly fallen off the bus's exterior and was dangling from cables.

The bus at the back was SMRT bus service 970.

A spiderweb of cracks had formed on the windscreen in front of the driver, who was still sitting in his seat.

Police confirmed that a 27-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations.

An 86-year-old female bus passenger was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Tower Transit and SMRT's responses

A Tower Transit spokesperson told Mothership that their bus service 143 was rear-ended while passengers were boarding it at a bus stop.

One passenger was injured and conveyed to the hospital from the scene.

Tower Transit is attempting to reach the injured passenger.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, Vincent Gay, Deputy Managing Director of SMRT Buses, said that bus service 970 collided into a Tower Transit bus at around 1:45pm.

There were no reported injuries among the passengers on the SMRT bus at the time of the incident, he added.

All passengers were safely transferred to another bus to continue their journey.

"We are cooperating with the police in their investigation," he said.

Top image from markgoh7/TikTok