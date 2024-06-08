Telok Ayer steakhouse has free flow beef & sides at S$48++ on weekends

Housed in a shophouse along Telok Ayer is a steakhouse named Boeuf.
The restaurant seats 50 pax and has a dark and cosy interior.
It recently launched an all-you-can-eat steak buffet at S$48++ per pax, only available on the weekends.
The time limit for the buffet is 90 minutes.
Here's what's included in its menu:
Here's what we tried:
Argentinean Black Angus Ribeye Steak
The steak was delightfully chewy, juicy and tender.
Crispy Fries
Cream Spinach
A classic steakhouse side dish.
This creamy dish was the highlight of the meal.
Sourdough With Butter
The staff recommended that we stacked every item we had together to make a "steak sandwich".
Boeuf Singapore
Address: 159 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068614
Opening hours:
- Mondays to Fridays: 12pm to 10:30pm
- Saturdays and Sundays: 11:30am to 3:30pm and 5:30pm to 10:30pm
Advanced booking is required.
You can either call the restaurant at +65 8950 5975 or make your reservation here.
The restaurant has GST and service charge.
This was a media preview at Boeuf.
Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne and Celeste Ng.
