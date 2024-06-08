Back

Telok Ayer steakhouse has free flow beef & sides at S$48++ on weekends

Beef, beef and more beef.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 08, 2024, 05:05 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Housed in a shophouse along Telok Ayer is a steakhouse named Boeuf.

The restaurant seats 50 pax and has a dark and cosy interior.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

It recently launched an all-you-can-eat steak buffet at S$48++ per pax, only available on the weekends.

The time limit for the buffet is 90 minutes.

Here's what's included in its menu:

Image via @boeuf_sg on Instagram.

Here's what we tried:

Argentinean Black Angus Ribeye Steak

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The steak was delightfully chewy, juicy and tender.

Crispy Fries

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Cream Spinach

Photo by Celeste Ng.

A classic steakhouse side dish.

This creamy dish was the highlight of the meal.

Sourdough With Butter

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The staff recommended that we stacked every item we had together to make a "steak sandwich".

Boeuf Singapore

Address: 159 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068614

Opening hours:

  • Mondays to Fridays: 12pm to 10:30pm

  • Saturdays and Sundays: 11:30am to 3:30pm and 5:30pm to 10:30pm

Advanced booking is required.

You can either call the restaurant at +65 8950 5975 or make your reservation here.

The restaurant has GST and service charge.

This was a media preview at Boeuf.

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne and Celeste Ng. 

Pet-friendly cafe opens at Esplanade Mall with Marina Bay view

Dining with a view.

June 08, 2024, 04:32 PM

As pan-national movement, PAP must 'keep faith' with older members & connect with young S'poreans: Desmond Lee

The People's Action Party "wants to be a pan-national movement which unites Singaporeans," said Lee.

June 08, 2024, 04:17 PM

Former Angsana Primary School site in Tampines vacated in 2022, to be redeveloped for housing

Up to 350 HDB flats could be built there.

June 08, 2024, 03:57 PM

Woman, 86, sent to hospital after SMRT bus rear-ends Tower Transit bus in Chinatown

A 27-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations.

June 08, 2024, 01:40 PM

PAP to set up 2 groups to focus on mental health & climate: Lawrence Wong

The party will also expand its Friends of PAP network for activists and partners.

June 08, 2024, 12:23 PM

I gave my dad food this Father’s Day as the way to his heart is via his stomach

Food is a universal love language.

June 08, 2024, 11:58 AM

Art jamming sessions at Northpoint City, Causeway Point & other Frasers Property malls this June holidays

Supporting inclusivity and creativity through art.

June 08, 2024, 11:10 AM

BTO system may have spurred earlier marriages but higher divorce rates: NUS study

For some young couples, financial pressure from home ownership may take a toll on the marriage.

June 08, 2024, 09:20 AM

Ex-child actress Cheryl Desiree Chan returns to 'I Not Stupid 3' to play a parent

She was known for playing the rebellious teenager 'Selena Khoo' in the first movie.

June 08, 2024, 03:35 AM

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match rescheduled to Nov. 15, 2024

The match was originally scheduled for Jul. 20.

June 08, 2024, 01:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.