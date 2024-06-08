Telok Ayer steakhouse has free flow beef & sides at S$48++ on weekends

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Housed in a shophouse along Telok Ayer is a steakhouse named Boeuf.

The restaurant seats 50 pax and has a dark and cosy interior.

It recently launched an all-you-can-eat steak buffet at S$48++ per pax, only available on the weekends.

The time limit for the buffet is 90 minutes.

Here's what's included in its menu:

Here's what we tried:

Argentinean Black Angus Ribeye Steak

The steak was delightfully chewy, juicy and tender.

Crispy Fries

Cream Spinach

A classic steakhouse side dish.

This creamy dish was the highlight of the meal.

Sourdough With Butter

The staff recommended that we stacked every item we had together to make a "steak sandwich".

Boeuf Singapore

Address: 159 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068614

Opening hours:

Mondays to Fridays: 12pm to 10:30pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 11:30am to 3:30pm and 5:30pm to 10:30pm

Advanced booking is required.

You can either call the restaurant at +65 8950 5975 or make your reservation here.

The restaurant has GST and service charge.

This was a media preview at Boeuf.

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne and Celeste Ng.