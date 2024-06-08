Back

5-room flat in Bukit Merah sold for S$1.588 million, joint-most expensive resale HDB in S'pore

Good location.

Daniel Seow | June 08, 2024, 08:32 PM

A five-room resale flat along Henderson Road in Bukit Merah was sold in June for a record S$1,588,000.

This makes it the joint-most expensive Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat to be resold in Singapore.

The same amount was paid for a five-room resale flat at Tiong Bahru which changed hands in end-April.

Enviable location

The 113 sq m unit with 94 years left on its lease is located within the CityVue@Henderson estate, at 96A Henderson Road.

It is situated between the 46 to 48 storey and was sold for a price of about S$1,305 per sq feet.

The estate is a seven-minute walk from Redhill MRT Station.

Residents there can enjoy views of the city skyline and direct access to two park connectors, according to StackedHomes.

There is a childcare in the estate and it is a stone's throw away from two hawker centres and a market.

Sky high prices in Bukit Merah

The last 10 five-room flats sold in the estate have all been one-million-dollar transactions, according to HDB property statistics.

Screenshot from HDB website.

Bukit Merah has typically been a well-sought after area for flat buyers, and is no stranger to high-priced flats.

In May, the Bukit Merah area accounted for 12 out of a total of 74 resale flats sold for at least S$1 million, The Business Times reported.

This was the second highest after Kallang Whampoa, where 13 such units were sold.

Million dollar flats a minority

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee noted last September that million dollar flats made up less than 1 per cent of the HDB resale transactions registered from July 2015 to June 2023.

Among these buyers, the median age was 40 years old.

About 94 per cent of the buyers were Singapore citizens while about 6 per cent were permanent residents.

Other million-dollar flats:

Top image from Google Street View

