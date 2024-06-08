S'porean motorcyclist, 31, dies after bike collides with car making U-turn along Second Link

A 31-year-old Singaporean motorcyclist died after his bike collided with a car making a u-turn along Second Link after Tuas Checkpoint leading to Malaysia at around Jun. 8 midnight.

Motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene

According to China Press, the fatal accident took place at the northbound 16km point of the Second Link.

Upon being alerted, the Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Station dispatched seven firefighters who arrived at the scene of the accident at around 12:12am.

There, the firefighters found that a Yamaha motorcycle had caught fire after colliding with a Proton Saga car.

Sin Chew Daily reported that it understands the motorcyclist was thrown into the air due to the collision and landed more than 20m away from the scene of the accident.

He sustained a severe injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Motorcyclist 'lost control' of bike before collision

The 33-year-old male driver of the Proton Saga car and his 40-year-old male passenger were not injured, according to China Press and Sin Chew.

The firefighters concluded the rescue mission at 1:16am after extinguishing the fire and cleaning up the scene of the accident.

The motorcyclist's body was handed over to the police for further investigations.

The station also told China Press that preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcyclist had lost control of his bike before it collided with the car.

Aftermath of accident

The aftermath of the accident was captured by several onlookers who subsequently posted their photos and videos on the Facebook group 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站.

In one video, a raging fire could be seen burning on a motorcycle while a man, believed to be the motorcyclist, could be seen lying on the ground, his face covered in blood.

Another photo also showed that the left side of the Proton Saga car had been severely damaged due to the collision.

A queue of cars could be seen forming near the scene of the accident.

According to a Jun. 8 Facebook post published by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), before the accident was cleared at 1am, departure clearance at Tuas Checkpoint was put on hold, and travellers were advised to depart via Woodlands Checkpoint instead.

Mourning girlfriend

According to Shin Min Daily News, after learning about the motorcyclist's passing, his girlfriend published a number of online posts to mourn and express her love for him.

In one post, she wrote:

"Goodbye for now. When my time is up, we will meet again. I love you."

In another post accompanied by a photo, the girlfriend wrote, "I couldn't believe this would be our last official ride together. I thought I could protect you from fate. Little did I know I could only postpone it. You are free now. Go and ride all the motorcycles you had dreamed of."

Later on, she also posted a photo of her and the motorcyclist from behind.

"I wish more people could have taken photos for us," she wrote in the post.

Top images via Farizatul Firdaus/Facebook